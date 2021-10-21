Kontaveit through to quarter-finals in Moscow

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is through to the quarter-finals of a WTA500 tournament in Moscow after defeating German player Andrea Petkovic in straight sets.

The Estonian got off to a great start and won five consecutive games to start the first set. Kontaveit had a set point in the sixth game, but Petkovic was able to save it and take a game victory. The German saved three more set points in the seventh game until Kontaveit was finally able to finish the first set with a 6:1 victory.

Petkovic offered more of a fight in the second set and won the first two games, after which the Estonian equalized the set at 2:2. Kontaveit broke the German's serve to take a 4:3 lead and closed out the set and the match with a 6:4 victory.

The 6:1, 6:4 victory for Kontaveit took an hour and 10 minutes.

The Estonian is now through to her eighth quarter-finals this season and will face world fifth-ranked Garbine Muguruza. Their head-to-head match-up is 2:1 in favor of the Spaniard.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

