Kontaveit makes Moscow final

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 20) made the final of the WTA VTB Kremlin Cup 2021 after defeating Czech Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 35) 6:3, 6:4.

This is the fifth final Kontaveit has reached this season and third in the last two months. Kontaveit became the second Estonian tennis player to make the Moscow final, repeating Kaia Kanepi's feat from ten years ago.

Kontaveit opened up a 5:1 lead after losing her serve game in the opening set before winning 6:3 on the third break.

In the second set, Vondrousova saved two match points to narrow her deficit from 2:5 to 4:5, but again Kontaveit held firm to serve out the win at the second time of asking.

The matched lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

Anett Kontaveit (25) slammed 26 winners, outweighing her 22 unforced errors, with her backhand proving particularly formidable. Vondrousova could only attempt a handful of her trademark dropshots and finished with 13 winners and 27 unforced errors.

Kontaveit, who has won 20 of her last 22 matches, will be going up against Russian Yekaterina Alexandrova in the final.

