Kontaveit starts Transylvania Open with straight set victory

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit started the Transylvania Open tournament held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with a victory after defeating Serbian player Aleksandra Krunic 6:3, 7:5.

After achieving a tournament victory in Moscow just last weekend, the Estonian climbed to the best world singles ranking of her career and Estonian tennis history, entering the list this week 14th. Kontaveit is now chasing a ticket to the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, a showcase tournament of the best eight players in the world.

She started the journey off with a solid victory, defeating Serbian player Aleksandra Krunic 6:3, 7:5 in the 1/16 finals round of the Transylvania Open on Wednesday.

Kontaveit took an early 3:0 lead in the opening set and never let the Serbian world 140-rank closer than two games down, eventually realizing a 6:3 opening set victory.

The Estonian trailed in the match for the first time after the opening game of the second set and was locked in a tight contest until she was able to take a 4:2 lead. Krunic equalized the second set and even took a 5:4 lead, but Kontaveit rattled off three consecutive game victories and finished the match only needing one match point.

Kontaveit will face Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck (WTA 61st) in the second round of the tournament. The two players have faced off on three previous occasion with the Belgian holding a 2:1 lead in their head-to-head.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

