Kontaveit storms through to Moscow semi-finals

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit has continued her on-form streak in reaching the semi-finals of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, after beating world number five Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1

The Estonian has won 19 of her last 21 games, and also recently hired a new coach, Dmitry Tursunov, on a trial basis. She won her first round (against Kateřina Siniaková) and second round (versus Andrea Petkovic) matches in straight sets also, while her head-to-head record against Muguruza until Friday was 2:1 in the Spanish player's favor.

In a match played on indoor, hard courts at the Luzhniki Palace of Sports, which lasted only 48 minutes, Kontaveit broke early on in set one to take things to 3:0, then broke again three games later after holding her serve, holding her serve again to take the set 6:1.

In set two, Kontaveit broke again in game one, rescued a threatened break of her own serve in the next game from the brink of 40:0, taking things to 4:0 and nearly wrapped up the fifth game by breaking Muguruza again, but the Spanish player was able to save her serve. Kontaveit won the next two games, however, to wrap up the second set with the same score-line as the first, and take the match convincingly.

Kontaveit won 54 points to Muguruza's 22, committed 10 unforced errors to her opponent's 23, and served six aces while committing only one double fault.

Match highlights are in the video below.

Kontaveit said in a post-match interview that she had: "Had a very good game; I was consistent and I remained aggressive throughout the game. I am very satisfied with my performance."

I was already confident when I started the match, but as the game progressed, my confidence increased even more," she went on.

Kontaveit will face Czech player Marketa Vondroušova (WTA 35th), who defeated world number 16 Anastassia Pavlychenko 6: 4, 6: 2, in the semi-finals Saturday.

The final takes place Sunday.

The pair have met before, with the score-line one apiece. Kontaveit won the most recent encounter, in round one at Wimbledon this year, when she won in three sets. 2:6, 6:4, 6:2.

Kontaveit has reached the semi-finals of a tournament five times this season, winning the WTA tournament in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, late last month.

Friday's win was her 15th victory over a current world number 10 player.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

