Kontaveit defeats defending champ to advance to Indian Wells round of 16

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 20th) advanced to the round of 16 at a WTA tournament held in Indian Wells, California, after defeating defending champion Bianca Andreescu (WTA 21st) 7:6(5), 6:3.

Kontaveit fell behind 0:2 to start the match, but rattled off four consecutive game victories to take a 4:2 lead. Her Canadian opponent was able to equalize the set at 5:5 and even take a 6:5 lead, but the Estonian was able to come back and eventually won the tiebreak 7:5.

Andreescu got off to another two-game lead in the second set after going ahead 3:1, but Kontaveit answered powerfully and did not look back on her way to a 6:3 set and match victory.

Kontaveit took 79 of the 144 total points in the match and won on seven of her 11 service games. She converted half of her 10 break points to Andreescu's four-of-six performance. The Estonian had three aces and committed three double faults, the Canadian had one ace and five double faults.

Kontaveit will face world 115-rank Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16. Maia surprised Czech player Karolina Pliskova, ranked third in the world, at the tournament, defeating the top player in straight sets. Kontaveit has not faced the Brazilian before.

