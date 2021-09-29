Injury prompts Anett Kontaveit to pull out of Chicago WTA tournament

Anett Kontaveit has dropped out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic and has given her scheduled opponent a bye as a result. The Estonian cited a thigh injury, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontavveit had been due to meet Mai Hontama (Japan, ranked 200th in the world) on court in round two of the tournament, but pulled out ahead of the game. Hontama had been surprise victor in her round one encounter with world number 59 Caroline Garcia (France).

Kontaveit had appeared on court against Madison Brengle (U.S.) in her own round one fixture with a taped-up leg and, while she won the encounter in straight sets, the injury was cause for further concern.

"Nothing is broken, but things tend to pile up while playing," she said at a later press conference.

Kontaveit won the Ostrava WTA tournament in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Estonia's other top tennis star, Kaia Kanepi, went out of the Chicago tournament in round one.

--

