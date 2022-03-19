Sprinter Nazarov sets new 60 meters indoor Estonian record

Karl Erik Nazarov has set a new domestic record in the 60m sprint, at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nazarov ran a time of 6.55 and also reached the competition's semi-finals later on Saturday, on the back of the effort, where he finished third overall.

He broke his own and Estonia's domestic record, 6.62 set at the European Championships last year.

