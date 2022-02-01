Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

Mülla, who is studying at the University of South Dakota, set her record at the Adidas Classic in Nebraska, while athletes from the same college picked up the next four places also.

Mülla, 21, is now 9th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rankings for 2022, on the back of the jump.

The native of Rakvere said that she picked the University of South Dakota, in Vermillion, as another pole vaulter, men's star Eerik Haamer, was already located there.

"In fact, there were no plans to go to the U.s. at all," Mülla told ERR's sports portal recently.

"I also jumped a personal record in the summer, but there is no competition in Estonia and I wanted to study further," Mülla already in an interview with ERR last week.

"In Estonia, the combination of sports and learning has been made relatively difficult. This led to the decision to go to the U.S. It certainly motivated that Eerik Haamer was already there and knew how to recommend a coach. The study is also very good, and the system works. It's a lot worse for someone to go somewhere unknown than to have someone to help you with some paperwork, the language or the school."

Mülla added that she had not set any goals in terms of figures for this season, though she hopes to enter the American Student Championships this year.

