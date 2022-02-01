Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

Sports
Marleen Mülla
Marleen Mülla Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Pole vaulter Marleen Mülla has set a new Estonian women's domestic record of 4.33m.

Mülla, who is studying at the University of South Dakota, set her record at the Adidas Classic in Nebraska, while athletes from the same college picked up the next four places also.

Mülla, 21, is now 9th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rankings for 2022, on the back of the jump.

The native of Rakvere said that she picked the University of South Dakota, in Vermillion, as another pole vaulter, men's star Eerik Haamer, was already located there.

"In fact, there were no plans to go to the U.s. at all," Mülla told ERR's sports portal recently.

"I also jumped a personal record in the summer, but there is no competition in Estonia and I wanted to study further," Mülla already in an interview with ERR last week.

"In Estonia, the combination of sports and learning has been made relatively difficult. This led to the decision to go to the U.S. It certainly motivated that Eerik Haamer was already there and knew how to recommend a coach. The study is also very good, and the system works. It's a lot worse for someone to go somewhere unknown than to have someone to help you with some paperwork, the language or the school."

Mülla added that she had not set any goals in terms of figures for this season, though she hopes to enter the American Student Championships this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

16:41

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

16:05

M/S Estonia disaster TV series to start production in May

15:37

Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

15:17

Covid close contact quarantine for schoolchildren lifted from next week

14:48

Cultural editor: Cinemas' biggest problem is audience comfort zone

14:14

Gallery: 13th annual Documentary festival DocPoint opens

13:47

Enefit Green: One wind farm would create up to 300 jobs

13:13

Analysts: Estonia's criticism of OECD minimum tax rules is reasonable

12:51

Kanepi rockets up rankings to 63rd on back of Australian Open form

12:23

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket prices to rise from March 1

12:12

Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

11:50

Whistleblower Protection bill causing debates among politicians

11:22

Polish FM: Russia increasing military presence in Belarus

10:49

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

10:46

Statistician: Peak of Omicron wave likely here soon

10:14

Census continues: Enumerators start work today

09:49

Court: Tallinn schools should not have been placed on remote learning

09:17

Tax office: Laboratory samples have not shown sanctioned products

08:46

Reform and Center still disagree on Covid restrictions easing schedule

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

31.01

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

31.01

Investigation: How record amounts of Belarusian oil flows through Estonia

10:49

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

31.01

Estonia's sanctions policy towards Belarus needs reviewing — committee, FM Updated

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

12:12

Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: