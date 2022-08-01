Police worried by inexperienced bikers

News
Motorbikes.
Motorbikes. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Summertime sees more motorbikes and scooters hit Estonian roads, while many drivers of two-wheeled vehicles lack daily experience and are more likely to end up involved in an accident.

This year has seen 55 traffic accidents involving motorcycles where one person has been killed and 57 injured. Car drivers and pedestrians need to count on the number of bikers on Estonian roads growing, said Andrus Reima, head of the Tartu Police Station.

"The number of motorcyclists on our roads is growing every year, including young first-time drivers and those who decide to buy a motorbike upon reaching midlife. Motorcyclists run the gamut, from those buying sport bikes to those riding adventure bikes and enduros. But their overall number is growing in the big picture," Reima said.

Bikers often crash because of modest riding experience, the police officer said. "Bikers with little experience in the saddle tend to have trouble keeping the bike under control when accelerating, as well as accurately gauging braking distance. People tend to forget that a motorbike accelerates much faster than a car, which is the reason for the dangerous overtaking maneuvers we see every day, with braking distance the other half of the equation. Without participating in everyday traffic and practical experience, more than a few cases where a biker goes off the road are the result of trying to lean in the corners too much or mistakes in estimating the necessary baking distance."

There are also plenty of scooters out and about in summer drivers of which can apply for a scooter license when they turn 14.

There is less interest in scooter licenses than there are in the A-category license necessary to ride a motorcycle, said Mart Laanemäe, director of driving school ABC.

"The AM license needed to ride a scooter requires half the mandatory driving lessons compared to a B-category license (necessary to drive a car), while it does constitute a major undertaking for a young person who has to do a lot of independent work to learn all the rules and participate in traffic on an equal footing," Laanemäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

16:10

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

15:54

Outgoing Competition Authority chief to advise on electricity market reform

15:47

Estonian crisis hotline expanded to include Ukrainian-speaking providers

15:27

Legislative amendments harmonize PPA salaries with other state agencies

15:26

Jüri Vips fifth in Hungary F2 race

14:52

Top volleyball player signs with French team

14:36

Kaarel Tarand: Katri and the tank

14:19

Haapsalu library traces roots back to 19th century lounge

13:53

Anett Kontaveit remains WTA world number two

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

31.07

ADHD drugs already discounted for all — but health fund says it's a glitch

13:07

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

31.07

Mirotvortseva breaks Estonian record and makes world top ten

08:08

Pollution from small vessel that sank in Tallinn Bay impossible to clean

31.07

Volunteers all over Estonia make camouflage netting for Ukraine

30.07

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still living on ferry in Tallinn harbor

31.07

Fuel leaking from boat that sank in Tallinn Bay

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: