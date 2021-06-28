Motorcyclists involved in more road accidents in recent weeks

News
Motorcycle. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Two-thirds of the traffic accidents in the last week have involved two-wheelers. There are more motorcyclists riding during the summer months and the use of safety equipment will be decisive for those involved in accidents.

Lenno Ziukman, a traffic police officer who has been working on a motorcycle on the roads of South Estonia for eight years, said the number of accidents involving motorcyclists has recently decreased.

"Compared to last year, it is now on a downward trend, but this season is not over yet, it is only the beginning of the season," Ziukman said.

He said the biggest problem for motorcyclists is speeding.

"But there are also those who want to ride a motorcycle without permits. They still wear helmets, helmets are not a problem," Ziukman said.

It is possible to see in the Road Museum how a motorcyclist can escape the most serious injuries thanks to proper safety equipment.

Whether it's due to personal experience or simply caution, but with each passing year, motorcyclists are more careful and are wearing more safety equipment.

"People are more careful, but there are also those who just aren't, they think I'll drive a little, go to the store with a t-shirt. I understand that it's cool to ride, but as always, accidents don't tell you when they're coming," Ziukman said.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

