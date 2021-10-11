Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

On Sunday, Estonian trial rider Keity Meier jumped from roof to roof at the top of the 30-floor Swissotel building in Tallinn. No other person has ever conducted a jump at such a height using a motorcycle before.

"I think it was the highest level of meditation, I was completely empty. I think my pulse was 15. Fantastic!" Meier told ERR after her jump. "I was not thinking, at all."

She said her jump means dreams can be bold. "Even if that dream seems unattainable, like this one was, these dreams do come true. Dare to try, push it to the limit and live a full life," Meier added.

The Swissotel building is 117 meters tall and Meier jumped 11 meters from one roof to another one.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

