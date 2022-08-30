Anett Kontaveit through to US Open round two

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: SCANPIX/USA TODAY Sports
World tennis women's number two Anett Kontaveit is through to round two of the US Open after beating Jaqueline Cristiani of Romania in straight sets, 6:3, 6:0, in blustery conditions at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Cristiani, ranked 77th in the world, was back from a six-month absence due to injury, but nearly broke Kontaveit's serve in the opening game, until the Estonian held on, soon taking things to 3:1 in games. While the Romanian did in fact then break, and held her own serve, to go to 3:3, these were the last games she won as the Estonian strung together nine game victories in-a-row to take both sets and the match.

The entire encounter lasted one hour and six minutes; Kontaveit served up three aces and committed six double faults, compared with six double faults for her opponent.

Kontaveit in fact committed more unforced errors (20) than Cristiani (18).

Kontaveit next faces tennis legend Serena Williams, playing in her swansong tournament, which she has won six times in the past. Williams also won her round one fixture in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3, against Danka Kovinic (WTA 80) of Montenegro.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

