Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

News
The EOK charity relay race in progress in Narva Friday.
The EOK charity relay race in progress in Narva Friday. Source: ERR
News

A sports week organized by the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) saw close to 12,000 schoolchildren from across the country take part in a charity relay race.

The event was being held for the 17th time, and races took place at 28 locations in Estonia.

One of these was the border town of Narva, in which over 300 schoolchildren took part.

Greeted by the town's famous rower, Andrei Šilin, who acted as race starter, there was no actual winner as such – it was being run on the principle of it's the taking part that counts.-

Šilin said: "Everyone must be given the opportunity to feel the will to win. But in fact, this event is very significant, and for us it is also a great honor to participate here and really help someone."

Even more important, able-bodied children got the chance to help their peers who have mobility and other issues, by raising the money.

One Narva school pupil, Emili, said: "As there are a lot of people who can't compete, who don't have the opportunity to run, but need to find the funds to, for example, have some surgery, this helps people with that. Winning is not important either, I would say. The main thing is to do it for you."

Not all students diminished the importance of victory, however.

9th grader Vladislav, siad: "To race past someone, to win, this is some sporting interest. To be first, in your grade."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:17

Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

12:41

Estonia submits ICJ declaration over Russian genocide in Ukraine

12:25

Court overturns termination of 14 ambulance workers who refused vaccination

12:06

Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

11:30

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

11:27

ERR in Izium: More mass graves, atrocities likely to be discovered

10:25

Gallery: Fotografiska Tallinn exhibits Andy Warhol polaroids

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

09:47

EKRE leader: All the other Riigikogu parties created the current crisis

09:11

Sales of portable generators, other crisis items soar in wake of PM speech

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

23.09

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

23.09

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

23.09

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: