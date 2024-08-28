Miia Tiilmann makes U20 world championships pole vault final

Estonian Pole vaulter Miia Tillmann is through to the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru.

Sprinter Miia Ott (pictured) reached the 100 meters semifinals, but did not manage to make the final.

Tillmann earned her place in Thursday's final by clearing, in succession: 3.80 meters, 3.95 meters, and 4.10 meters on her first attempts.

Another Estonian competitor, Allika Inkeri Moser cleared 3.80 meters but failed to advance further, so has not made the final.

Meanwhile Miia Ott, who was in the medals at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Slovakia, finished third in her heat, and 14th overall, at the U20 championships, with a time of 11.69 seconds.

After qualifying for the semis, her time of 11.84 seconds, 21st among 24 competitors, was not enough to make the final.

Kishawna Niles (Barbados) was fastest in the semifinal (11.39), while Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands was the last to qualify (11.59).

Of other Estonian competitors, Elsa Puu and Emma Kathrina Hein are in ninth (3,121 points) and 16th place (2,951 points) respectively after four events of the Heptathlon.

Hammer thrower Manfred Männamaa also narrowly missed advancing to the finals, finishing 13th with a best throw of 68.35 meters (69.01 meters was required to make it into the top 12 and to progress further).

