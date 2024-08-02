Järveoja to remain in hospital overnight, Tänak out of the rally in Finland

Hyundai's WRC team announced on Friday afternoon that Ott Tänak's co-driver, Martin Järveoja, will remain in the hospital as a precaution following an accident and the pair will not participate further in the 2024 Secto Rally Finland.

During the third stage of Rally Finland, Tänak's Hyundai slid off the road, rolled onto its roof and collided with a tree.

"After they exited the car without external assistance, medical personnel examined them on the spot, and Järveoja was taken to the hospital for further tests," Hyundai reported.

"Although both the driver and co-driver are feeling well, Järveoja will remain in the hospital overnight as a precaution."

"As a result, car number eight will not continue in the Finnish rally," the Hyundai team confirmed.

The 2024 Secto Rally Finland runs from Thursday to Sunday, featuring a total of 20 stages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!