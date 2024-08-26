Estonian number one Hein looks for positives after loss to Real Madrid

Estonian men's international goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein played in his second match in the Spanish top flight for Real Valladolid on Sunday away against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu. While Hein's side were beaten 3-0, the Estonian said there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

"The first emotions are quite mixed. The game got a bit loose towards the end and we had a couple of chances to score before we conceded two more goals. It's a pity, because ideally we would have come away with something," Hein told Estonian journalists after the game.

After a goalless first half, Madrid Real took the lead in the 50th minute thanks to a Federico Valverde pinpoint strike. The home side did not have things all their own way however, with Brahim Diaz only adding a second goal two minutes from time. Endrick completed the scoring for the hosts in the sixth minute of injury time.

"As a goalkeeper, you can always look back and analyze some of the things that maybe I myself could have done better. The opener came from a difficult situation. The ball took a ricochet off a Real player and went into the corner of the net. But again, I'll have to look back and reviews those situations tomorrow," he said after the game

Hein added that, despite the defeat, there were still plenty of positives to take from the game against the reigning Spanish and European champions.

"Definitely, both as a team and as an individual. However, as a footballer I still want to win every game, not end up on the losing side," Hein said.

"We had chances to change the course of the game. But all in all, it was a great experience to play in a stadium like this. It was a great experience and a challenge. Nevertheless, the final result is still a bit disappointing."

Despite coming up against a Real Madrid side featuring a host of household names including Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, Hein remained composed throughout. "I don't see any reason to be nervous or afraid. I've worked all my life to get here. I'm enjoying every minute of it and staying focused," he said.

Real Valladolid's next match is on Wednesday when play Leganes at home. Karl Jakob Hein became the first Estonian to play in the Spanish top flight when he made his debut for Valladolid against Espanyol. The Estonian number one is currently on loan from English Premier League side Arsenal.

