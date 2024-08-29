Estonian number one Hein keeps second clean sheet in three La Liga games

Estonian men's national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein made it two clean sheets in three La Liga appearances on Wednesday, as his side Real Valladolid played out a 0-0 draw at home to Leganes.

After conceding three goals away to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, 22-year-old Hein had a much easier time of it on Wednesday night.

Although Leganes officially recorded seven attempts throughout the match, they only hit the target once. On the rare occasions Hein was called into action, he reacted well to the danger.

At the other end, it was Valladolid who were the more dangerous of the two sides in the first half, creating a number of chances. 21-year-old winger Raul Moro in particular, was unfortunate not to break the deadlock.

After the break, the game became more scrappy, and was largely a midfield battle with little to suggest either side would go n and claim the three points.

Hein has started all three of Valladolid's league games so far this season since joining the club on loan from Arsenal. Valladolid are in tenth spot in La Liga with four points, while Leganes are unbeaten in fourth place with five points from the opening three fixtures.

Next up for Valladolid and Hein will be an even tougher test as they travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Sunday. Barca have begun the season in strong form with three wins from their first three matches.

