Henn names 26-man squad for Estonia's Nations League openers

Jürgen Henn.
Jürgen Henn. Source: Liisi Troska
The Estonian men's national football team will begin their 2024/25 Nations League campaign on September 5 with a home fixture in Tallinn against Slovakia, followed by an away game against Sweden three days later. New head coach Jürgen Henn has named 26 players in his squad for the two games.

After their success in the 2021-22 Nations League, Estonia earned promotion to League B for the new campaign, where their opponents are Sweden, Slovakia and Azerbaijan.

The most notable absentee from Henn's 26-man squad for the first two games of the new campaign is Lee Man FC forward Henri Anier, who misses out through injury. Meanwhile, Paide Linnameeskond striker Patrik Kristal has been selected and could make his national team debut at the age of sixteen.

Estonia's match against Slovakia will be broadcast live on ETV2 from 9.45 p.m. (Estonian time) on Thursday, September 5 here. The away game against Sweden will also be shown live from 9.45 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, on ETV+ here.

Estonia's full squad for the Nations League fixtures against Slovakia and Sweden:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein (Real Valladolid)
Matvei Igonen (Botev Plovdiv)
Karl Andre Vallner (FCI Levadia Tallinn)

Defenders

Karol Mets (FC St. Pauli)
Artur Pikk (Opole Odra)
Joonas Tamm (Botev Plovdiv)
Märten Kuusk (GKS Katowice)
Maksim Paskotši (Grasshoppers Zürich)
Michael Lilander (Paide Linnameeskond)
Rasmus Peetson (FCI Levadia Tallinn)
Michael Schjönning-Larsen (FCI Levadia Tallinn)

Midfielders

Mattias Käit (Rapid Bucharest)
Martin Miller (Bohemians)
Vlasi Sinjavski (FC Slovacko)
Markus Poom (Shamrock Rovers)
Mihkel Ainsalu (FCI Levadia Tallinn)
Rocco Robert Shein (FC Dordrecht)
Martin Vetkal (Brommapojkarna)
Kevor Palumets (HJK Helsinki)
Danil Kuraksin (Flora Tallinn)
Ioan Yakovlev (FCI Levadia Tallinn)
Patrik Kristal (Paide Linnameeskond)

Forwards

Rauno Sappinen (Flora Tallinn)
Mark Anders Lepik (Flora Tallinn)
Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju)
Robi Saarma (Paide Linnameeskond)

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

