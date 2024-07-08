Rasmus Mägi second in Paris 400m hurdles

Hurdler Rasmus Mägi came close to breaking the domestic record at the Diamond League series eighth stage held in Paris at the weekend.

Mägi took second place in the men's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 47.95, just 0.13 seconds shy of his own PB and domestic record.

This was the first time this year that Mägi ran under 48 seconds, and only 2022 World Champion, Alison dos Santos (Brazil) finished ahead, with a time of 47.78.

--

