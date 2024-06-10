Estonian hurdler Rasmus Mägi makes European Championship final in Rome

Rasmus Mägi.
Rasmus Mägi. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonia's Rasmus Mägi has reached the final of the men's 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Mägi set a new personal best of 48.43 seconds in his semi-final and will now be aiming to add to the silver he won at the European Championships in Zurich ten years ago.

Mägi's semi-final win in Rome guaranteed qualification for the fourth European Championship final of his career. The Estonian was quickest in his semi and fourth fastest overall. Sweden's Carl Bengtström also secured a spot in the final, after finishing 0.08 seconds behind Mägi.

"Solid run. Everything seemed to be nicely under control. Maybe there was a little bit of a rhythm change in the back corner, but that can definitely be improved for the final," Mägi told ERR.

Reigning European champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway won his semi-final with a time of 48.75 seconds. However, the fastest overall in the three semis was Turkey's Berke Akçam, who ran 48.14 seconds.

The final of the men's 400 m hurdles in Rome takes place on Tuesday evening.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

