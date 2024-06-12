Rasmus Mägi just outside medals in European championships 400 meter hurdles

Rasmus Mägi
Rasmus Mägi Source: ERR
Hurdler Rasmus Mägi finished fourth in the men's European Championships 400 meter event in Rome Tuesday with a time of 48.13 seconds.

Although this was his fastest time this season, it was not enough to be in the medals.

Post-race a visibly crestfallen Mägi told ERR: "There's nothing much to say, athletics is a sport where the results tell the whole story. There's nothing to add."

Had Mägi put in the same time he had at the previous European Championships, he would have won silver on Tuesday - his 48.13 seconds on the day indicated the high level of competition in the event, as no one who has run that time before has ever been out of the medals.

"On the other hand, that fact doesn't change anything, so it's of little importance today," the Estonian acknowledged.

Mägi's sole championship medal to date remains the silver he won at the 2014 European Championships in Zürich, where he finished with a time of 49.06 seconds.

As predicted, Norway's Karsten Warholm was crowned the European champion, setting a championship record with his winning time of 46.98 seconds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm. Debora Saarnak

