Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

News
News

Estonia's Johannes Erm took decathlon gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome Tuesday evening.

With his 8,764 points, Erm put in the second-best decathlon result in Estonian sporting history, just 51 points shy of 2000 olympics gold medalist Erki Nool's domestic record.

Erm told ERR's Debora Saarnak afterwards: "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls; what did I just do?! I'm the European champion! I'm so, so happy."

"A huge thank you to everyone who was there, everyone at home, everyone watching on TV; every bit of support counted. Thank you!" he added.

"I got the yellow bib for the javelin throw, and after my final throw, I was already in shock. I had to calm down. Then came the 1500 meters; I couldn't rest, my pulse was racing! I had picked up some strategies from other competitors, which allowed me to run confidently. With 500 meters to go, I saw what was happening in front of me and knew I still had the strength in my legs, so I finished the last lap with a smile on my face!"

Erm had already secured gold with his third javelin throw of 62.71, a PB, after more modest first and second attempts, but built on the Estonian 1500 meters decathlon record by five seconds with a time of 4:24.95.

He also set PBs in the 100 meters, 400 meters, pole vault, and javelin.

Norwegian Sander Skotheim who had been in the lead at the end of day one took silver with 8,635 points, and Frenchman Makenson Gletty, who set four PBs, won bronze, with 8,606 points.

Also competing was Risto Lillemets, who was aiming for a PB and, accumulated 4,071 points over five events on day one, but fell 29 points short of his record pace by the end of the first day.

A failed hurdles run led him to withdraw after the discus event.

Janek Õiglane had injured his knee during the long jump, managed to compete in the shot put, but had to withdraw after one successful high jump attempt. LINK

Defending champion Niklas Kaul of Germany finished fourth with 8,547 points, and world record holder Kevin Mayer of France, who also met the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympics, finished fifth with 8,476 points.

Erm's gold was the seventh medal in outdoor championship events since regaining independence: Erki Nool took European Championship gold in 1998, Olympic gold in 2000, World Championship silver in 2001, and European silver in 2002; Maicel Uibo won World Championship silver in 2019, and Õiglane took European bronze bronze two years ago.

In the all-time Estonian decathlon rankings, Erm's score now places him second after Nool with his 8,815 points at the 2001 world championships, and put in career bests of 8,742 and 8,706 points.

Erm is also now ranked 15th in the all-time global decathlon rankings, only three places behind Daley Thompson (U.K.).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm, Debora Saarnak

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:36

Politico forecasts Estonian PM Kaja Kallas as new EU high representative

09:22

Rasmus Mägi just outside medals in European championships 400 meter hurdles

09:06

Evicted EKRE chairman candidate forecasts wave of departures

08:56

Norstat poll puts support for Parempoolsed over election threshold

08:45

Estonia beats Lithuania 4:3 on penalties to win Baltic Cup

08:31

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

08:20

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

07:46

Showers to continue over next few days, thunderstorms in places

07:20

Major reconstruction work to begin in June on Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo