City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

Tallinn City Council has allocated €6,000 from its reserve fund to the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports to recognize the achievements of decathlete Johannes Erm and his coach Holger Peel. Erm won decathlon gold for Estonia at the European Athletics Championships in Rome last week

"Tallinn's Johannes Erm won the gold medal in the decathlon at the European Championships in Rome, something we have been waiting for almost 26 years for – what a great victory!" said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), who presented the prize to Erm and Peel.

"Tallinn feels that it is important to thank and recognize its athletes who have excelled in international competitions. Such titles are preceded by a tremendous amount of hard work, but a result like this proves that effort leads to success and that is an inspiration for our young athletes. My thanks go to Johannes Erm and his coach Holger Peel, whose achievement is a source of pride for all of Estonia," added Lippus.

Johannes Erm became European champion in the men's decathlon in Rome on June 11. The European champion was rewarded with a prize of €4,000 while his coach, Holger Peel was given €2,000.

The prizes were presented at a press conference in Tallinn City Hall on June 18.

