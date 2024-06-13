Johannes Erm presented with European championships gold medal

News
Johannes Erm at Wednesday's medal ceremony, flanked by Sander Skotheim and Makenson Gletty.
Johannes Erm at Wednesday's medal ceremony, flanked by Sander Skotheim and Makenson Gletty. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonian decathlete Johannes Erm was presented with his European Championships gold medal at a ceremony in Rome Wednesday evening.

Erm amassed a total of 8,764 points across all 10 events Monday and Tuesday, catapulting himself to second on Estonia''s decathlete GOATs, only behind 2000 olympic gold medalist Erki Nool, and also to 15th place on the world all-time list.

Overall Erm's was the seventh decathlon medal at major outdoor championship events (olympics, world and European championships), since the restoration of independence in 1991.

Norway's Sander Skotheim took silver and Makenson Gletty (France) the bronze.

Johannes Erm is due to touch down at Tallinn Airport today, Thursday at a little before 6.00 p.m., where he will be awaited by the press pack and fans.

His performance has brought a certain amount of relief given the tense political, economic and security situation at home and Europe-wide.

The 26th European Athletics Championships, hosted in Rome, finished on Wednesday.

Click on the video player below to see the medals ceremony (commentary in Estonian from ERR Sport).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

10:31

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

09:51

Tallinn Gunpowder Cellar exhibiting Kellertheater props

09:25

Haki Gallery shows art collection found during roof renovation

08:53

Alar Karis: Rail Baltica significance has only grown in current security climate

08:46

Johannes Erm presented with European championships gold medal

08:18

Minister: Uncertainty over Kaja Kallas' future hampering government work

08:11

Showers to persist, if a little more sporadically, over next few days

12.06

Riigikogu supports use of nuclear energy in Estonia

12.06

Fines and state fees to rise from 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

12.06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

12.06

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

12.06

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

12.06

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

12.06

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

12.06

Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo