Johannes Erm presented with European championships gold medal

Estonian decathlete Johannes Erm was presented with his European Championships gold medal at a ceremony in Rome Wednesday evening.

Erm amassed a total of 8,764 points across all 10 events Monday and Tuesday, catapulting himself to second on Estonia''s decathlete GOATs, only behind 2000 olympic gold medalist Erki Nool, and also to 15th place on the world all-time list.

Overall Erm's was the seventh decathlon medal at major outdoor championship events (olympics, world and European championships), since the restoration of independence in 1991.

Norway's Sander Skotheim took silver and Makenson Gletty (France) the bronze.

Johannes Erm is due to touch down at Tallinn Airport today, Thursday at a little before 6.00 p.m., where he will be awaited by the press pack and fans.

His performance has brought a certain amount of relief given the tense political, economic and security situation at home and Europe-wide.

The 26th European Athletics Championships, hosted in Rome, finished on Wednesday.

