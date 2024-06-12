Estonia beats Lithuania 4:3 on penalties to win Baltic Cup

Baltic Cup final featuring Lithuania v Estonia in Kaunas, June 11, 2204.
Baltic Cup final featuring Lithuania v Estonia in Kaunas, June 11, 2204. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
The Estonian men's national football team have won the Baltic Cup in dramatic style after beating Lithuania 4:3 in a penalty shootout, after normal time ended 1:1.

The match, played in Kaunas, was new manager Jürgen Henn's second at the helm, buoyed by a 4:1 home win over the Faroe Islands in the same tournament's semi-finals – the Faroes were guest nation this year.

The result was Estonia's second since regaining independence.

Estonia was the dominant team in the first half in Lithuania's second city but failed to score.

Striker Mark Anders Lepik put Estonia ahead in the 82nd minute, but Giedrius Matulevičius, who had come on from the subs bench, equalized for Lithuania just a few minutes later.

With no more goals in regular time, the match went straight to a penalty shootout as per regulations.

Estonian 'keeper Karl Andre Vallner saved the first two Lithuanian penalty shots while Estonia's first three penalty-takers, Karol Mets, Lepik, and Kevor Palumets, were all on-target.

Lithuanian goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas was able to save the next Estonian penalty, from Erik Sorga, but 20-year-old Martin Vetkal secured the win for the visitors with the next kick, giving Estonia a 4:3 win on penalties.

For those who like to watch penalty shoot-outs and perhaps with the European Championships starting this weekend in mind, the video is below (preceded by regular time goals).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

