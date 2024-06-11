Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

Estonia versus the Faroe Islands in the semi-final of the 2024 Baltic Cup.
Estonia versus the Faroe Islands in the semi-final of the 2024 Baltic Cup. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
On Tuesday evening, the Estonian men's national football team play Lithuania in the final of the Baltic Cup. The match, which takes place at the Darius and Girėnas stadium in Kaunas, can be viewed live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal from 7 p.m.

Newly appointed Estonian national team head coach Jürgen Henn got off to a flying start with a superb 4-1 in over the Faroe Islands in the semi-finals of the Baltic Cup at the weekend. Now his side are aiming to bring home the trophy that they last won in 2021, as they take on Lithuania in Tuesday's final.

"You can really say it was a successful start," Estonian men's national team captain Karol Mets told ERR after the semi-final victory over the Faroes. "We didn't get a rush of blood in front of the opponents' goal. We managed to come back into the game and I think in the end the 4-1 win was well deserved. There's still a long way to go, it was just the beginning and there's still a lot to improve."

Estonia's opponents in the final of the Baltic Cup will be Lithuania, who beat Latvia 2-0 in their semi-final. According to Estonian defender Märten Kuusk (Flora Tallinn), Lithuania's man strength is their ability to defend as a team. "Our task then is to break them down. It's going to be a good challenge in that respect," Kuusk said.

"They managed to score a goal against Latvia from a set-piece, but at the same time it was nothing special. We just have to stand strong and be willing to attack the ball. We also like to score from set pieces, I think that's our strength as well. The counter attack is another thing to keep an eye on," he added.

Estonia last won the Baltic Cup in 2021, when they defeated Latvia 2-1 in the final, ending 83 years of hurt.

Football fans will be able to watch the match live on ETV2 here. Coverage begins on tuesday, June 11 at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time, with kick-off at 7 p.m.

--



