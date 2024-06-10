Football Association gives medal to outgoing national team coach Häberli

Ahead of last week's Baltic Cup semi-final match against the Faeroe Islands, the Estonian Football Association (EJL) presented a commemorative silver medal to outgoing head coach Thomas Häberli. Häberli, who has spent the last three and a half years in charge of the men's national team, has been replaced by former FC Flora Tallinn coach Jürgen Henn.

Swiss coach Thomas Häberli took charge of the Estonian men's national team for the final team last week in the 0-4 defeat away against Switzerland. Before the national team's next game – the Baltic Cup semi-final against the Faeroe Islands – Häberli was presented with a commemorative silver medal by EJL President Aivar Pohlak in recognition of his contribution to Estonian football.

In his 36-game tenure as head coach of the Estonian men's national team, Häberli notched up ten wins and six draws. His first game in charge was an unofficial friendly match against Hungarian club side Ferencvaros during a training camp in Spain back in 2021.

His first official game at the helm was in June the same year, when Estonia defeated Lithuania in the semi-finals of the Baltic Cup, before going on to lift the trophy for the first time in 83 years after defeating Latvia in the final.

Before moving to Estonia, he spent twelve years coaching at several top Swiss clubs including Young Boys. During his playing career, Häberli bagged 90 goals in 324 club games, and earned one cap for the Swiss national team.

During his time in Estonia, in addition to his work as men's national team head coach, Häberli, along with fitness coach Michael Müller, contributed to improving the standard of coaching in the country, the creation of a football-specific center for the development of physical fitness, and the training of Estonian coaches, enabling them to achieve UEFA Pro licenses.

