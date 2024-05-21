ERR to live broadcast three men's national football team June home fixtures

The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November.
The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November. Source: Priit Mürk / ERR
ERR channels are carrying three matches involving the national football team next month, games which could be taken as an apéritif ahead of the European Championships in Germany, in addition to being worth watching in their own right.

On June 4, Estonia faces Switzerland in a friendly which will mark Thomas Häberli's swansong as national team manager.

Häberli, a Swiss national, is moving on to pastures new after being at the helm since 2021.

Switzerland has qualified for the European Championships, so the matchup will be something of a warm-up for that team too.

Estonia is also hosting the biennial Baltic Cup (Balti turniir), starting with a clash with guest team the Faroe Islands on June 8. This match will be new manager Jürgen Henn's first game in charge.

Three days later on June 11, Estonia will, depending on how the Faroe Islands Baltic Cup game goes, be in action either in the final or the third-fourth place playoff match, either against Latvia or Lithuania, again contingent on how those two fare against each other in round one.

All three games are to be broadcast live by ETV2 and by ERR's Sport portal.

The friendly against Switzerland kicks of at 9 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday, June 4. Coverage of the Baltic Cup matches featuring Estonia both start at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 11.

The Baltic Cup is in fact one of the longest-running European international football competitions, and was first held in 1928. It involves all three Baltic states plus a guest nation, usually from the Baltic region or from Northern Europe more broadly.

The European Championships 2024 in Germany start three days after the Baltic Cup is concluded, on June 14.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

