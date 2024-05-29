Judo practitioner Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid makes it to Paris olympics

Estonian judoka Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid has booked a spot at this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) and the Estonian Judo Federation (Eesti judoliit) jointly confirmed on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid, 29, will competing in the men's under-90 kg category, and will be making his Olympic debut.

The judoka placed seventh at the 2017 European Championships.

Estonia has sent competitors to every olympic judo tournament since the 1992 Barcelona games, the first olympics which followed the restoration of independence.

Highlights during that time include Indrek Pertelson heavyweight medals in Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004, and Aleksei Budõlin's bronze in the under-81 kg category, also in 2000.

The under-90kg category bouts are due to take place on July 31 in Paris.

The games themselves start July 26 and end on August 11.

