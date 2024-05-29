Judo practitioner Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid makes it to Paris olympics

News
Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid.
Klen-Kristofer Kaljulaid. Source: IJF/ Di Feliciantonio Emanuele
News

Estonian judoka Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid has booked a spot at this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) and the Estonian Judo Federation (Eesti judoliit) jointly confirmed on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid, 29, will competing in the men's under-90 kg category, and will be making his Olympic debut.

The judoka placed seventh at the 2017 European Championships.

Estonia has sent competitors to every olympic judo tournament since the 1992 Barcelona games, the first olympics which followed the restoration of independence.

Highlights during that time include Indrek Pertelson heavyweight medals in Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004, and Aleksei Budõlin's bronze in the under-81 kg category, also in 2000.

The under-90kg category bouts are due to take place on July 31 in Paris.

The games themselves start July 26 and end on August 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Gallery and video: Finnish president meets University of Tartu students

13:18

Levadia going it alone with indoor football training facility

12:55

Estonia's sled dogs are not only active in winter

12:37

President of Finland Alexander Stubb visits Tartu

12:10

Estonian festivals to see this summer: Baltoscandal, Treskifest, Hungerburg

11:31

Judo practitioner Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid makes it to Paris olympics

10:56

Kalev/Cramo defeat Tartu University to win 2024 championship

10:55

European elections debate: Green reform, Rail Baltica and EU enlargement

10:23

Party ratings: Center Party support grows as EKRE's falls

09:56

Gallery: Tartu holds first drag brunch in Supilinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

28.05

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

28.05

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

28.05

Tallinn to stop renting office space to Russian church

28.05

Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

28.05

Government reaches agreement on cuts

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo