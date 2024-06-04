Estonian junior women's rifle team takes European bronze

News
The Estonian team which took bronze: Marleen Riisaar, Anastassia Olewicz and Susanna Sule.
The Estonian team which took bronze: Marleen Riisaar, Anastassia Olewicz and Susanna Sule. Source: Eesti Laskurliit (Estonian shooting federation)
News

The Estonian junior women's rifle team took bronze at the 60-shot prone event at the European shooting championships in Osijek, Croatia, at the weekend.

The Estonian team consisted of Marleen Riisaar, Anastassia Olewicz, and Susanna Sule, who between them amassed 1853.5 points.

Their medal was the fifth for Estonian shooters at the current, European Championships, along with Anžela Voronova and the Estonian women's team taking silver in the 300m 60-shot prone event, and individual (Karina Kotkas) and team bronze medals in the 300m 3x20 shots event.

By individual scores for the junior team, Marleen Riisaar finished 11th with 619.2 points, Anastassia Olewicz 15th with 618.1 points, and Susanna Sule came in in 18th place, with 616.2 points.

Norway took gold (1871 points) and the German team was second (1864.6).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Source: ERR Sport

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:12

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

08:41

Riigikogu no-confidence motion against IT minister Tiit Riisalo fails

08:15

Gallery: EKA's annual Spring Exhibition

07:56

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

07:55

Evelyn Sepp: Forthcoming climate law is cheating and a waste of time

07:30

Estonian junior women's rifle team takes European bronze

07:00

Summery weather this week gradually to cool down

03.06

Gallery: Estonian Artists' Association Spring Exhibition opens in Lasnamäe

03.06

SDE still seeking Lasnamäe district elder candidate

03.06

Domestic gas prices to rise again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

03.06

Balti jaam train station temporarily closing for one week in July

02.06

Children's Day in Estonia overshadowed by threat of cuts to social services

03.06

Election website experiencing technical difficulties

03.06

Estonia's Social Democrats leading polls again ahead of European elections

03.06

Defense ministry sells empty Tallinn building for €1.1 million

03.06

Estonian flag 140 celebrations to be held across country

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo