Estonian junior women's rifle team takes European bronze

The Estonian junior women's rifle team took bronze at the 60-shot prone event at the European shooting championships in Osijek, Croatia, at the weekend.

The Estonian team consisted of Marleen Riisaar, Anastassia Olewicz, and Susanna Sule, who between them amassed 1853.5 points.

Their medal was the fifth for Estonian shooters at the current, European Championships, along with Anžela Voronova and the Estonian women's team taking silver in the 300m 60-shot prone event, and individual (Karina Kotkas) and team bronze medals in the 300m 3x20 shots event.

By individual scores for the junior team, Marleen Riisaar finished 11th with 619.2 points, Anastassia Olewicz 15th with 618.1 points, and Susanna Sule came in in 18th place, with 616.2 points.

Norway took gold (1871 points) and the German team was second (1864.6).

