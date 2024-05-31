Interest in technology rising among girls

HK Unicorn Squad leader Liis Koser has set herself the challenge of increasing girls' interest in technology, robotics, and natural sciences by designing special courses just for them. The program has now been expanded from middle school to high school girls.

"Compared to two years ago, we have developed so far that we have collaborated with TalTech on a program meant for high school girls, 16-19-year-olds, so our younger girls can have an insight into technology, and it is aimed at anyone who is only in high school," said Koser told "Terevisioon", speaking about the program development.

HK Unicorn Squad was developed by entrepreneur and engineer Taavi Kotka and Kerstin Kotka, who wanted to make a club for their daughter Helena. The HK program name comes from Helena's initials.

Currently, the program focuses on the development and aviation of drones.

"They arrive in pieces, and the girls will learn how to put them together, connect, and program them. Competency rises when you put the drone together from start to finish, and also learn about aviation. Furthermore, they can join the Estonian team and become true drone athletes," Koser said.

Helena Kotka said she is intrigued by drones' solidity. "The assembly /.../ then, of course, programming, attaching the wings and actually flying. It seems to be an adrenaline-filled, but at the same time safe, sport and I would really like to try it," she said.

Koser said the idea that technology is only for boys is changing. "If you look at the interest in Unicorn Squad, we still have a queue at the door, girls want to join, which shows there is interest." However, Koser also admitted that the number of women in the technology sector is still low. "The changes have not happened yet."

The Unicorn Squad brings girls a sense of safety where they can take their first steps in the world of technology, Koser said.

"It's just creating an imbalance when you put someone who is very good at a task together with someone who is just starting out. Then you have this situation where the girls are doing things for you, maybe you don't dare try there. But if you're just a group of girls, then everyone's on equal footing, everyone tries equally, and the important part is that we're not competing, you can do it at your own pace," the program leader told "Terevisioon".

As of today, the program has gained around 4,000 members. Kotka links her future to the Unicorn Squad's technology and programming specialty. "I have become so interested in it. The Unicorn Squad steered me in the direction of programming at school and I'm really only aiming towards that field now."

--

