Estonia goes down 4:0 away to Switzerland in Thomas Häberli swansong

Switzerland-Estonia friendly, June 5, 2024.
Switzerland-Estonia friendly, June 5, 2024. Source: SCANPIX / AP
The Estonian national football team suffered a 4:0 away defeat against Switzerland, in a friendly match in Lucerne.

Switzerland are preparing for the European Championship finals starting later this month, beginning with their Group A clashes.

The match also represented the farewell to Swiss national Thomas Häberli as manager of the Estonian national team, a role which he has held since 2022.

"It feels like any other game right now, but I know it will be the last time. Emotions will surely arrive. That is life, and I think the emotions will be deeper in the coming days," he told ERR pre-game.

Lucerne is Häberli's hometown, and he was capped as a player once for Switzerland, in 2004.

As for playing against his home nation, Häberli, a former striker, said: "We need to be united as a team. We will always try to fight, and we hope to take Switzerland by surprise."

In addition to Häberli, Tuesday's match could well have been veteran midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev's last for the national team.

The 39-year-old midfielder has made 157 appearances for Estonia, equaling Martin Reim's record, so coming on against Switzerland would make him Estonia's most-capped player of all time.

On the other hand, Estonia was lacking several key players due to injury, including strikers Rauno Sappinen and Oliver Jürgens.

On the day, winger Steven Zuber (AEK Athens) put the Swiss ahead in the 20th minute, while shortly after the start of the second half, Burnley midfielder Zeki Amdouni, who came on from the subs bench, scored the home team's second goal.

In the 63rd minute, defender Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) scored the third goal for the hosts, while Switzerland was awarded a penalty soon after following a foul by midfielder Markus Poom.

While 'keeper Matvei Igonen saved veteran star Xherdan Shaqiri's penalty, a retake was ordered, but this time Shaqiri was on target.

Estonia's best chance came in the 59th minute when Artur Pika's shot was saved by Swiss 'keeper Yvon Mvogo, resulting in a corner, but this was not converted.

Konstantin Vassiljev was indeed brought on from the substitutes' bench in the 81st minute, meaning he attained the status of most-capped Estonian player.

Switzerland's first European Championships game sees the team take on Hungary, on June 15, with the other Group A clashes against Scotland and Germany to follow.

Jürgen Henn is to take the helm with the Estonian national team going forward.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

