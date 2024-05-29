Kalev/Cramo defeat Tartu University to win 2024 championship

BC Kalev/Cramo versus Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits at the Tondiraba jäähall, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
PAF Korvpalli Meistriliiga team BC Kalev/Cramo have won the 2023-2024 season after a three-game clean-sweep over Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits. The third match played on Tuesday at the Tondiraba Jäähall saw Kalev prevailing 79-61.

The first of the three games was closest, but Kalev won by six points, and by a 21-point margin in game two.

The scoreline by quarters on Tuesday was 18:20, 17:10, 22:14 and 22:20.

While things started off quite close, BC Kalev/Cramo pulled ahead, leading by over 20 points at times.

Both teams made eight three-pointers, but whereas Kalev/Cramo attempted 19, Tartu Ülikool's tally was 37.

Guard Ben Shungu (U.S.) scored 23 points for the winners, while Kregor Hermet contributed 12 points along with ten rebounds. Märt Rosenthal was the only Tartu player to reach double figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Rapla Avis Utilitas had already secured third place in the domestic championship by winning 3:1 against Pärnu Sadam.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

