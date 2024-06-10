Estonia hit four against Faroes to reach Baltic Cup final

Estonia versus the Faroe Islands in the semi-fianl of the 2024 Baltic Cup.
Estonia versus the Faroe Islands in the semi-fianl of the 2024 Baltic Cup. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian men's national football team beat the Faroe Islands 4-1 in the semi-finals of the Baltic Cup on Saturday. The result provided the perfect start for new head coach Jürgen Henn, who will now be looking for silverware as he leads his side into Tuesday's final against Lithuania.

The Faroe Islands started the brighter at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday, with Petur Knudsen giving the visitors a 24th minute lead in the 24th minute. However, Paide Linnameeskond's Robi Saarna provided the assist for Alex Matthias Tamke of Nõmme Kalju to bring the hosts level before the break.

Five minutes into the second half, veteran striker Henri Anier, who recently celebrated winning a league title in Hong Kong with his club side Lee Man, put Estonia 2-1 in front.

In the last ten minutes, Estonia extended their advantage through substitutes Edgar Tur (Levadia Tallinn) and Danil Kuraksi (Flora Tallinn)., who both netted their first goals for the national team.

"We felt the expectations, but I think those expectations gave us good energy. The fans were expecting a fresh start and we are really happy that we managed to win well with a decent performance. We have managed to do a lot in two days," head coach Jürgen Henn told ERR after the match.

Henn was confident that his game plan would work, even though it was the Faroe Islands who started the brighter. "Of course, it took us a while to get our real game going and this is just the first step," said Henn.

"Of course we have to be really happy that we scored four goals, which is never easy at international level. But this is only the first step and we still have to work on some of the details."

Estonian will now face Lithuania in Tuesday's final at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas. Lithuania defeated Latvia 2-0 in their semi-final thanks to goals from Armandas Kučys and Artūr Dolžnikov of FK Kauno Žalgiris. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Estonian time

The two defeated semi-finalists, Latvia and the Faroe Islands will also play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daugava Stadium in Liepaja, Latvia, to determine who finishes third in the tournament.

The final of this year's Baltic Cup can be seen live on ETV 2 on Tuesday June 11 here. Coverage begins at 6.45 p.m.

Editor: Michael Cole

