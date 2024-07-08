Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Estonian tennis player Ingrid Neel and her Norwegian partner Ulrikke Eikeri are out of the Wimbledon Championships' women's doubles after losing to Leylah Fernandez (Canada) and Ena Shibahara (Japan) in round two, 2:6, 7:5, 6:2.

Neel and Eikeri had on Wednesday won a hard-fought victory in round one, overcoming Camilla Rosatello (Italy) and Liudmila Samsonova (neutral flag) 6:3, 7:6 (2), 6:3.

Round two was played over two days, thanks to rain.

On the Friday, Neel and Eikeri won the opening set 6:2 in just 29 minutes, winning 15 out of 17 points on the first serve before the rain break, which ended up pushing things into Saturday evening, 24 hours later.

On the second day and in the second set, Neel and Eikeri committed four unforced errors and saw their service falter; the Canadian-Japanese pair held their serve three times in games in which their opponents did not register a point.

Fernandez and Shibaharaill face the fourth-seeded pair, Czech Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Taylor Townsend (US) in round three.

Neel, a doubles specialist, is not completely out of Wimbledon as she and her mixed doubles partner Robert Galloway (US) are due to meet Townsend and Jamie Murray in round one, making her the only Estonian left in the tournament.

Neel is an Estonian citizen who grew up in the US.

--

