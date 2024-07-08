Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles

News
Ingrid Neel.
Ingrid Neel. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian tennis player Ingrid Neel and her Norwegian partner Ulrikke Eikeri are out of the Wimbledon Championships' women's doubles after losing to Leylah Fernandez (Canada) and Ena Shibahara (Japan) in round two, 2:6, 7:5, 6:2.

Neel and Eikeri had on Wednesday won a hard-fought victory in round one, overcoming Camilla Rosatello (Italy) and Liudmila Samsonova (neutral flag) 6:3, 7:6 (2), 6:3.

Round two was played over two days, thanks to rain.

On the Friday, Neel and Eikeri won the opening set 6:2 in just 29 minutes, winning 15 out of 17 points on the first serve before the rain break, which ended up pushing things into Saturday evening, 24 hours later.

On the second day and in the second set, Neel and Eikeri committed four unforced errors and saw their service falter; the Canadian-Japanese pair held their serve three times in games in which their opponents did not register a point.

Fernandez and Shibaharaill face the fourth-seeded pair, Czech Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Taylor Townsend (US) in round three.

Neel, a doubles specialist, is not completely out of Wimbledon as she and her mixed doubles partner Robert Galloway (US) are due to meet Townsend and Jamie Murray in round one, making her the only Estonian left in the tournament.

Neel is an Estonian citizen who grew up in the US.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:41

Rasmus Mägi second in Paris 400m hurdles

09:30

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

09:02

'Be the change you want to see': Interview with gallery owner Victoria Olt

08:36

Defensive bunker prototype testing to start in autumn

08:05

Eneli Jefimova takes gold at Vilnius junior championships

07:51

Georg Linnamäe sneaks past Robert Virves to take Rally Estonia victory

07:38

Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles

07:20

Monday's weather drier and sunnier, changeable conditions during the week

07:08

Southeast Estonia storms lead to thousands of customers going without electricity

07.07

Gallery: Tartu opens Car-Free Avenue with memorable concerts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.07

Lawyers: Estonia has no interest in ending severe basic rights infringement

06.07

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning

07.07

EKRE youth wing Blue Awakening quits party, looks to join ERK

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

07.07

President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

06.07

Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo