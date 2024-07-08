Paul Aron's Formula 2 twelfth place sees him move down championship table

Paul Aron (Hitech Pulse-Eight) finished 12th in the main race of the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship round held at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone at the weekend.

The result means he has lost his lead in the championship standings.

This was the first time this season Aron, 20, failed to score points.

The Estonian collided with Joshua Dürksen (AIX Racing) at the start of the race, and needed a pit stop for tire changes as well as picking up a ten-second time penalty.

Despite initially managing to take the lead, he had to pit again later in the race to comply with regulations requiring the use of a second tire compound.

This meant he dropped to 12th place by the end, finishing 33.2 seconds behind race winner Isack Hadjar (Campos Racing). Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) secured second place, and Jak Crawford (Dams Lucas Oil) was third.

Aron has now fallen to second place in the overall F2 standings.

Hadjar new table leader with 133 points, 16 points ahead of the Estonian.

The next round is to be held in two weeks in Hungary.

