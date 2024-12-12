Minister backs EDF plan to boost active personnel, improve conscript quality

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said he agrees with a proposal from Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, which would see a greater focus on the development of active personnel in order to improve the quality of conscription in Estonia in the future.

This would see a reduced volume of conscripts being taken in, at about 1,000 in 2026 as an exceptional year, compared with the average of around 3,800 per year normally.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio," Pevkur stated the training of active personnel does indeed need improvement.

He said: "The EDF commander has my trust and support if he proposes a plan to raise the quality and standard of the defense forces."

"When I took office two-and-a-half years ago, I immediately said that our biggest task is to bring all the lessons from Ukraine home. And one of those major lessons is that training needs to be revised," Pevkur continued.

"The military aspect, which pertains to our active personnel, requires improvement. Active personnel must reach a new level to pass on their skills to conscripts so that those conscripts heading to the reserve have sufficient and quality training," he added.

"Somewhere, this step needs to be taken to bring our active personnel to a new, high-quality level. Whether that happens in 2026 or 2027, it is too early to say," the minister said.

The minister added: "The Commander of the Defense Forces is currently working at the idea level. Today, we had an extended discussion. He aims to put an initial concept paper on the table in the coming months, and then we can evaluate what the impacts and alternatives are. Once those alternatives have also been discussed, we will assess what the security environment around us looks like at that time," Pevkur went on.

On the topic of the possible use of anti-personnel landmines, Pevkur said debates are ongoing at both the Riigikogu and within the EDF.

"I will wait for the assessment of the EDF commander. But my instinctive preference is that if alternatives exist, I favor alternatives that involve controllable charges," Pevkur said.

Pevkur on Syria: When dictatorial regimes fall, they fall hard

The minister also spoke about the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, seeing it as a positive development in light of ongoing global conflicts.

He said: "In one way or another, the fact that Russia has suffered a strategic defeat in one location is positive when considering the war in Ukraine and events in the Middle East."

"Looking at the so-called axis of evil – Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China – the substantive defeat of Russia and Iran in Syria is undoubtedly the most important from a strategic perspective," he added.

Pevkur noted the rapid collapse of dictatorial regimes. "It somewhat goes to show that when such regimes fall, they tend to fall quickly."

"This chain of events came undoubtedly as a great surprise to many," Pevkur went on.

"The opposition group that began this fight started out with minimal resources, essentially as a light infantry unit. Only later did they receive additional weapons and reinforcements. That they were able to reach Assad's palace so quickly came as quite a significant surprise," the minister added.

Pevkur highlighted Syria's deep internal divisions as a critical issue here.

"If we look at what is happening now – with Israel trying to secure its interests, Turkey influencing various groups due to its concerns about the Kurds, and the numerous factions within Syria, beyond those who have recently seized power – then we can see many forces taking advantage of the situation. From the perspective of Syria's future, the most important thing will be whether these various forces in the different regions can work together," Pevkur remarked.

"Either they organize free elections or agree that those now in power will try to lead the country as a unified state. Right now, it certainly isn't a unified country," he added.

According to the minister, the actions of Turkey and Israel will serve as the biggest bellwethers of what lies ahead.

The defense minister also suggested that approximately a thousand Russian troops might still be in Syria.

He stressed Russia's heavy investment in its naval base at Tartous and other bases Russia operates in the country, which serve its broader geopolitical interests in the Middle East and Africa.

"Perhaps I am mistaken, but I tend towards the likelihood of Russia seeking an agreement with the new regime, in order to protect its interests," Pevkur concluded.

In any case, this strategic defeat in Syria sends an important global message, Pevkur added.

"If Russia cannot come to an agreement with Syria's new regime, they will redeploy the troops [there] to Ukraine," he added.

All this serves to demonstrate Russia's inability to manage multiple conflicts at the same time, the defense minister added.

