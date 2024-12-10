X!

Estonia not planning to change Syrian asylum policy

News
Ministry of the Interior.
Ministry of the Interior. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia is not planning to change or suspend asylum applications from Syrians, as some European Union member states have already done, following the fall of the regime this weekend.

In recent days several EU countries have paused asylum processing procedures for Syrian nationals or publicly said they are reviewing their policies while clarity on the situation in the country is sought.

The Financial Times newspaper said this includes France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, ERR News asked the Ministry of Interior if it plans to follow suit.

A spokesperson said Estonia does not plan to change its practice and that all applications are processed individually.

It said international protection has been granted to 72 people of Syrian origin who have valid residence permits.

The ministry did not want to comment further on the matter.

Over the weekend, Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled the country as rebel fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) approached the capital Damascus. His family ruled the country for 50 years.

Millions of Syrians fled abroad after the start of the civil war in 2011.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

