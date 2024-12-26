X!

Estonia has no plans to extend international protection of Syrian citizens

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia does not plan to extend international protection status for Syrian citizens. According to security expert Rainer Saks, Syria currently lacks the capacity to accommodate the millions of refugees residing in Europe.

Estonia does not plan to extend temporary protection for Syrian war refugees, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has stated. With this decision, refugees' residence permits in Estonia will expire and the country expects them to return to their homeland. While the future of Syria raises many questions, Tsahkna noted that the current atmosphere appears calm and there is intent to maintain this stability at least in words.

"At this point, there is no longer a basis for Estonia to provide protection to war or political refugees. Many refugees are returning home and I think it is very natural for us to help facilitate this so people can go back, rebuild their lives and move forward in their own country," Tsahkna said.

As of December, 72 Syrian citizens in Estonia hold valid international protection status. Across Europe, there are millions of refugees.

"Syria is certainly not currently capable of accommodating millions of people at once. However, in certain areas where people fled due to fighting – or where no fighting occurred, or where their property remains intact – it is possible to imagine their return. This is especially true in the southern regions and areas near the Turkish border," security expert Rainer Saks explained.

According to Saks, forming a new government in Syria will be a lengthy process. However, nearly all European countries have already stopped accepting asylum applications from Syrians. The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council also discussed the situation in Syria last week.

"Europe will undoubtedly send a special representative to establish communication channels. Additionally, Europe can provide significant humanitarian and economic financial assistance. However, I clearly stated in the council that such aid must come with conditions. We need to see concrete actions from Syria – what the authorities there will do. For instance, we cannot agree to provide financial support to Syria if Russian bases continue to operate there," Tsahkna said.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

