Estonian MFA allocates additional €200,000 to Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocating an additional €200,000 to the people in Ukraine from its 2024 development cooperation budget. The aid is aimed at the most vulnerable groups – women, children, and people with disabilities. Additional support will also go to the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"We must remember that the situation close to the frontline in Ukraine remains extremely difficult and humanitarian needs are great," said Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"The effects of the war go deep in society and it is important that Estonia can help the most vulnerable people through international actors," he said.

"Additionally, Ukraine's energy sector continues to need help. By now, Ukraine has lost nearly 70 percent of its energy production capacity as a result of Russia's attacks. All this affects the resilience of Ukraine's society and its economy because power cuts are a regular occurrence – it is predicted that these will increase in the winter, for 6-18 hours a day. Lack of electricity affects the operations of water supply and sewerage, and technical building systems. Also, Russia has already repeatedly attacked substations that connect nuclear power plants to the electricity grid," Tsahkna added.

€100,000 was allocated to Ukraine's Humanitarian Fund at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, who will help get the aid to remote areas and directly to those who need it. The fund also finances the humanitarian work of Estonian NGOs – Mondo and the Estonian Refugee Council – in Ukraine.

€68,000 was allocated to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to alleviate Ukraine's humanitarian situation in 2025. Two thirds of women in Ukraine have experienced gender-based violence, many have been victims of human trafficking or sexual violence in conflict, and the war has led to an increase in domestic violence cases.

The fund has set up 26 mobile clinics / maternity units, centres for victims of gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence, a national telephone helpline and more than 100 mobile psychosocial teams for helping victims of gender-based violence. The UNFPA is also managing the virtual platform for victims of conflict-related violence.

€10,000 was allocated to support the activities of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in 2025. The IOM helps to ensure orderly and humane migration, advance international cooperation on migration, find practical solutions to migration problems and provide humanitarian aid to migrants, including refugees and internally displaced people.

€20,000 was allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund that aims to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

