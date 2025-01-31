X!

Estonian Refugee council provided support to over 69,000 people in 2024

News
Multi-purpose cash assistance in Derhachi, Kharkiv region in September 2024.
Multi-purpose cash assistance in Derhachi, Kharkiv region in September 2024. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

In 2024, the Estonian Refugee Council operated in Ukraine, Estonia, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, and Lebanon, supporting more than 69,000 people affected by crises with urgent humanitarian aid and programs aimed at long-term recovery.

"Year after year, we see new crisis hotspots emerging alongside prolonged conflicts. Unfortunately, last year was no exception, and the number of people affected by crises continued to rise globally," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson.

"The Estonian Refugee Council remains committed to ensuring that no one is left without assistance in times of crisis and emergency. We like to say that a refugee is an ordinary person in an extraordinary situation. Our goal is to make that extraordinary situation as short-lived and dignified as possible," he added.

The Estonian Refugee Council's largest presence is in Ukraine, where it supports people affected by war in frontline and hard-to-reach areas.

In 2024, the organization provided multi-purpose cash assistance to nearly 39,000 people in Ukraine to cover essential needs. Over the year, winter survival support was given to more than 14,000 people, covering aid provided at both the beginning and end of the year. Additionally, nearly 3,900 people received support for independent livelihoods, over 1,600 livestock farmers were assisted with winter survival support, and more than 360 women were helped to start or develop their micro-businesses.

In Estonia, the organization supported people affected by crises in adapting to their new environment as well as assisted local communities in welcoming newcomers. Last year, the ERC conducted adaptation training for over 2,600 people, provided counselling to more than 1,100 individuals, engaged over 2,600 people in community activities, and conducted 800 protection monitoring interviews.

Eero Janson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Through various entrepreneurship and labor market programs, the organization supported refugees in achieving financial independence. Additionally, the MindSpring program was implemented to enhance the mental well-being of refugees.

In Armenia, the Estonian Refugee Council provided multi-purpose cash assistance to nearly 400 people. It also launched an environmentally friendly agricultural project, helping three schools in the Tavush region implement Estonian-developed water- and energy-saving agricultural solutions. Moreover, a women's livelihood program was initiated to support women in starting their own businesses and creating sustainable sources of income.

In April, the Estonian Refugee Council opened a local office in Tbilisi, Georgia. In Georgia, the organization supported over 500 Ukrainian refugees with winter survival assistance. Additionally, it facilitated the long-term independence of Ukrainian refugees by helping them start or continue their businesses. Community advisory boards continued their work, strengthening local civil society and amplifying the voices of refugees and internally displaced persons.

In Lebanon, the organization responded to the humanitarian crisis by providing cash assistance for emergency accommodation to over 200 families, benefiting approximately 1,000 people. In Jordan, the focus was on supporting vulnerable households, primarily women-led families, in achieving financial independence.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council and its activities is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Combined turnover of €671 million for 3 leading telecommunications firms in 2024

18:45

Estonian Refugee council provided support to over 69,000 people in 2024

18:20

UK ambassador: I like the complicated grammar of the Estonian language

18:10

Opposition preparing for no-confidence vote against prime minister Updated

17:43

Defense ministry: Russian troops continue to advance despite heavy losses

17:01

Hilkka Hiiop appointed new rector of Estonian Academy of the Arts

16:22

Outgoing climate official: We may not have enough renewable energy by 2030

15:40

Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraini restaurant in Tallinn

15:01

Estonia opens new honorary consulates in Portland and San Francisco

14:21

Rubio praises Estonia, other eastern flank NATO allies for pulling own weight

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

30.01

Experts: Lufthansa's stake in airBaltic is good news for Estonia

30.01

Beginner IT specialists need to work harder to find a job

07:55

Tallinn sets goal to double number of Old Town residents

15:40

Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraini restaurant in Tallinn

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

29.01

Decoupling from Russian electricity grid to cost Estonian households €15 a year

30.01

Estonia losing drones to Russian GPS interference

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo