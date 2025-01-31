Estonian Refugee council provided support to over 69,000 people in 2024

In 2024, the Estonian Refugee Council operated in Ukraine, Estonia, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, and Lebanon, supporting more than 69,000 people affected by crises with urgent humanitarian aid and programs aimed at long-term recovery.

"Year after year, we see new crisis hotspots emerging alongside prolonged conflicts. Unfortunately, last year was no exception, and the number of people affected by crises continued to rise globally," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson.

"The Estonian Refugee Council remains committed to ensuring that no one is left without assistance in times of crisis and emergency. We like to say that a refugee is an ordinary person in an extraordinary situation. Our goal is to make that extraordinary situation as short-lived and dignified as possible," he added.

The Estonian Refugee Council's largest presence is in Ukraine, where it supports people affected by war in frontline and hard-to-reach areas.

In 2024, the organization provided multi-purpose cash assistance to nearly 39,000 people in Ukraine to cover essential needs. Over the year, winter survival support was given to more than 14,000 people, covering aid provided at both the beginning and end of the year. Additionally, nearly 3,900 people received support for independent livelihoods, over 1,600 livestock farmers were assisted with winter survival support, and more than 360 women were helped to start or develop their micro-businesses.

In Estonia, the organization supported people affected by crises in adapting to their new environment as well as assisted local communities in welcoming newcomers. Last year, the ERC conducted adaptation training for over 2,600 people, provided counselling to more than 1,100 individuals, engaged over 2,600 people in community activities, and conducted 800 protection monitoring interviews.

Eero Janson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Through various entrepreneurship and labor market programs, the organization supported refugees in achieving financial independence. Additionally, the MindSpring program was implemented to enhance the mental well-being of refugees.

In Armenia, the Estonian Refugee Council provided multi-purpose cash assistance to nearly 400 people. It also launched an environmentally friendly agricultural project, helping three schools in the Tavush region implement Estonian-developed water- and energy-saving agricultural solutions. Moreover, a women's livelihood program was initiated to support women in starting their own businesses and creating sustainable sources of income.

In April, the Estonian Refugee Council opened a local office in Tbilisi, Georgia. In Georgia, the organization supported over 500 Ukrainian refugees with winter survival assistance. Additionally, it facilitated the long-term independence of Ukrainian refugees by helping them start or continue their businesses. Community advisory boards continued their work, strengthening local civil society and amplifying the voices of refugees and internally displaced persons.

In Lebanon, the organization responded to the humanitarian crisis by providing cash assistance for emergency accommodation to over 200 families, benefiting approximately 1,000 people. In Jordan, the focus was on supporting vulnerable households, primarily women-led families, in achieving financial independence.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council and its activities is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!