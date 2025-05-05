Mall Hellam: Time for civil society to shift gears

In a world where geopolitical tensions are rising and freedoms are coming under pressure in many countries, it is increasingly important for Estonia to stand up for the values of democracy and an open society. A strong civil society is not merely an ideal but a cornerstone of our shared security and well-being, writes Mall Hellam.

The Open Estonia Foundation is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Looking back, it was openness that propelled us forward in the early 1990s. While today's situation cannot, of course, be compared to the shortages and coupon-based economy of those times, the sense of freedom now requires the same eager safeguarding.

Openness and democracy do not sustain themselves; they must be defended every day. In a world where even the United States no longer seems to shine as a beacon of freedom, where in several European Union member states — including Hungary and Slovakia — organizations defending minorities, the vulnerable and democracy itself are attacked and labeled as foreign agents and where authoritarianism spreads as quickly as fake news on social media, we cannot rely solely on past achievements or foreign aid.

It is, in fact, civil society that stands at the forefront of this struggle. When funding for the nonprofit sector is slashed by half, as has also happened here, we must ask: who will remain to defend democracy when the sentinels leave their posts?

The Ukrainian resistance against the Russian aggressor would be unimaginable without the involvement of civic organizations engaged in civil and cyber defense, humanitarian aid, societal mobilization, as well as monitoring and holding the government accountable.

It is no surprise that in 2022, one of the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize was Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties. Since the start of the war, the center has been dedicated to documenting Russia's war crimes and attacks against civilians, working closely with the International Criminal Court and other international organizations. The Nobel Committee recognized the Center for Civil Liberties as a representative of civil society that has spent years defending people's fundamental rights.

Philanthropy a strategic choice

The work of civic organizations is not a luxury service that a prosperous state can simply choose to afford, nor do they operate solely on volunteerism. They form the natural safety net and defense capacity of society, keeping us alive. Whether it is an environmental protection group, a youth organization, a human rights center or an advocacy union, these are the living cells of democracy that supply society with oxygen and keep its pulse alive. Suspending their support and engagement not only curtails operational freedom and diversity but also makes us all more vulnerable — both internally and externally.

Now more than ever, every socially conscious entrepreneur — and really, every engaged citizen — should consider what will become of Estonia if people's initiative wanes. If we want to live in a country with a promising economy, a strong sense of solidarity and a robust civic identity, we must invest in this nation with more than just taxes.

Strategic philanthropy is not merely a collection of acts of kindness; it is a contribution to values and an investment in the future. However, we also need the state to significantly improve the legal and tax environment that supports philanthropy and the donation landscape.

The state budget is tight, but that makes it all the more necessary to find smart, long-term solutions for sustaining and growing civil society, including public-private partnerships and new collaborations. It is crucial to understand that civic organizations are not merely critics; they are also partners, innovators and the voices of communities.

First, civic organizations play a key role in involving people in decision-making processes. They help bring forward the voices and needs of different societal groups, ensuring that policymaking is truly inclusive and transparent.

Unfortunately, we have seen a noticeable regression in this area in Estonia. Recently, it has become apparent that promises of engagement often remain nothing more than public declarations without real implementation. Rapid and superficial engagement processes, combined with little accountability for the quality of legislation, have eroded trust between the state and society.

Estonia is a member of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), which is not just an international obligation but a substantive agreement with our own people that policymaking must be understandable, governance transparent and decision-making processes open. Yet, too often we find that laws are made in haste, with interest groups sometimes given only 24 hours to comment on draft legislation. Expanding engagement and participation would be a tremendous step toward restoring trust between the state and society.

Second, civic organizations support the development and cohesion of communities. They organize campaigns, events and projects that strengthen interpersonal connections and build trust.

Third, civic organizations are vital for promoting civic education. They help increase people's understanding of how democratic principles function. In addition, they play an important role in preventing and addressing social problems. Civic organizations also operate on the international stage, participating in global networks and projects, sharing experiences and learning from others.

Manipulation under the aegis of civil society

Civic organizations are the bearers of democracy's vitality, but they do not operate in a vacuum. Especially in recent years, a growing phenomenon has emerged in which groups operating under the guise of civil society spread disinformation and undermine democratic values. This phenomenon is known as astroturfing — where a movement that appears to arise from the grassroots is, in reality, a campaign directed by hidden interests aiming to manipulate public opinion.

Astroturfing can take various forms, from social media campaigns to the creation of seemingly independent organizations intended to influence political decisions or sway public opinion.

Distinguishing these fake civic organizations from genuine ones can be difficult, but there are several signs to watch for. Trustworthy organizations disclose their funders and leadership. When this information is absent or unclear, it may indicate concealed interests. Disinformation spreaders often rely on instilling fear, anger or distrust to sway the public. Credible organizations reference sources and scientific research in their claims; when information is unsupported by evidence, it should raise a red flag.

To defend democracy, it is essential to support and trust civic organizations that operate transparently and adhere to human rights and democratic principles. Navigating today's complex information environment — and the diverse landscape of civic organizations — requires a greater investment in media literacy, civic and media education and the development of critical thinking skills.

An open society is not merely an ideal or an ethical choice; it is also a security issue. A strong civil society, independent media, public debate, the involvement of individuals and organizations in preparing decisions that affect them, adherence to the rule of law and a solid sense of citizenship create an environment resilient to both internal and external pressures.

Estonia's national security principles also emphasize that security is holistic and that social cohesion plays an important role. This cohesion reflects how strongly members of society are connected, how much they share common values and goals, and how included they feel. In creating and maintaining social cohesion, a robust civil society has a significant role — one that is becoming even more crucial in today's world.

--

