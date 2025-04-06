X!

Most political parties support lifting of legal entities donation ban

News
Voters at a polling station in Pärnu (2021 local elections).
Voters at a polling station in Pärnu (2021 local elections). Source: Kaupo Meiel / ERR
News

Most parties support a proposal by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise to lift a ban on donations from legal entities to political parties. But they also see potential risks.

Madise said the ban is unusual, runs counter to the Convention on Human Rights, and is incompatible with the principles of a state based on the rule of law.

"For example, the law currently works in such a way that if, say, an environmental protection group or a cycling association wanted to distribute informational leaflets before an election pointing out the problems they see in society, and then added which candidates have promised to solve those problems, they could be penalized for it," she told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Madise said a different approach is needed to prevent corruption and hostile foreign influence in Estonian politics, not a blanket ban. "What matters is full transparency: who supported whom, when, and how," she said.

The chancellor does not believe lifting the ban would give any party an advantage, as civic associations support all parties.

Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Isamaa board member Karl Sander Kase said Madise's idea should be considered, but potential risks must also be taken into account.

"It is not just about nice NGOs and environmental activists, there could also be large so-called consortiums behind it. And then the question is, when you are dealing with a large legal entity, how do you determine who is actually making the donation," he said.

Aleksei Jašin, deputy chair of Eesti 200, said it is already known, for example, that the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) collaborates with Isamaa, while the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SAL K) works with many other parties.

Eesti 200, the Reform Party, the Social Democrats, and the Center Party have just filed a lawsuit challenging a critical decision by the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee regarding SALK's donations. The foundation shared election-related data with four political parties free of charge.

"If these same organizations – such as the Institute for Societal Studies, SALK, smaller NGOs, and civil society groups – continue this kind of activity and in some way support certain political parties, then legal clarity becomes crucial, and that needs to be established," said Jašin

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said the "very broad interpretation" makes it "nearly impossible" for political parties or organizations to interact with society.

"So I think now is a good time to get clarity on which meetings and conversations with the public are even allowed," he said.

The chancellor of justice believes changes related to donations from legal entities should already be in place by this year's local government elections in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:40

Most political parties support lifting of legal entities donation ban

05.04

Martin Helme reelected, EKRE renames itself at party congress Updated

05.04

Patent Office, business agency merger inherently conflicting, warns chamber

05.04

Ministry wants Southern Estonian language classes in regional schools

05.04

Four parties challenging ERJK ruling on SALK donations in court

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

05.04

Justice chancellor wants Riigikogu to amend Political Parties Act

05.04

Keila gearing up for major expansion in retail space

05.04

Ferry Regula departures on Virtsu-Kuivastu route canceled due to high winds

05.04

Ministry continuing to analyze potential impact of VAT reduction on food

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

04.04

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

04.04

Russian gymnasts granted neutral status still not welcome in Tallinn

05.04

Martin Helme reelected, EKRE renames itself at party congress Updated

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

04.04

Gallery: Tallinn's crumbling Pirita Promenade won't be fixed up anytime soon

03.04

Tallinn Kesklinn elder wants to terminate Harjumägi cafe's lease

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo