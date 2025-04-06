Most political parties support lifting of legal entities donation ban

Most parties support a proposal by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise to lift a ban on donations from legal entities to political parties. But they also see potential risks.

Madise said the ban is unusual, runs counter to the Convention on Human Rights, and is incompatible with the principles of a state based on the rule of law.

"For example, the law currently works in such a way that if, say, an environmental protection group or a cycling association wanted to distribute informational leaflets before an election pointing out the problems they see in society, and then added which candidates have promised to solve those problems, they could be penalized for it," she told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Madise said a different approach is needed to prevent corruption and hostile foreign influence in Estonian politics, not a blanket ban. "What matters is full transparency: who supported whom, when, and how," she said.

The chancellor does not believe lifting the ban would give any party an advantage, as civic associations support all parties.

Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Isamaa board member Karl Sander Kase said Madise's idea should be considered, but potential risks must also be taken into account.

"It is not just about nice NGOs and environmental activists, there could also be large so-called consortiums behind it. And then the question is, when you are dealing with a large legal entity, how do you determine who is actually making the donation," he said.

Aleksei Jašin, deputy chair of Eesti 200, said it is already known, for example, that the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) collaborates with Isamaa, while the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SAL K) works with many other parties.

Eesti 200, the Reform Party, the Social Democrats, and the Center Party have just filed a lawsuit challenging a critical decision by the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee regarding SALK's donations. The foundation shared election-related data with four political parties free of charge.

"If these same organizations – such as the Institute for Societal Studies, SALK, smaller NGOs, and civil society groups – continue this kind of activity and in some way support certain political parties, then legal clarity becomes crucial, and that needs to be established," said Jašin

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said the "very broad interpretation" makes it "nearly impossible" for political parties or organizations to interact with society.

"So I think now is a good time to get clarity on which meetings and conversations with the public are even allowed," he said.

The chancellor of justice believes changes related to donations from legal entities should already be in place by this year's local government elections in October.

