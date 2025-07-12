X!

State support remains top income source for Estonian parties in second quarter

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Recent data from Estonia's political party funding watchdog show that many of the country's major political parties — the Reform Party, Isamaa, EKRE, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Center Party — continue to rely heavily on state funding, with only handful drawing significant private donations in the second quarter of 2025.

The coalition Reform Party, led by Prime Minister Kristen Michal, did not receive any notably large private donations last quarter, according to data from the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK).

Its largest contribution came from Raul Kibena, chair of the supervisory board of the Räpina Paper Factory, who donated €15,000 — the first time he had supported the party since 2013.

Michal himself contributed €300, but did not pay membership dues.

Reform reported total revenues of €535,861 in the second quarter, of which €446,061 came from state support, €67,634 from donations, €13,535 from membership dues and €8,631 from income generated from party-owned assets.

According to a Kantar Emor survey, the Reform Party polled at 16 percent support in June.

The opposition Isamaa, meanwhile, stood out once again for its strong financial backing from a single supporter.

Bigbank majority shareholder Parvel Pruunsild, a party member since 1999, donated €100,000 to Isamaa in the second quarter of 2025 — continuing a pattern of quarterly six-figure contributions dating back to 2021.

His donations to Isamaa now total €2 million, including a single contribution of €400,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Isamaa reported total revenues of €214,595 last quarter, with €110,414 from donations, €96,447 from state support, €7,275 from membership dues and €461 from party assets.

The party led national polling in June with 25 percent support, according to Kantar Emor.

No big donors for other opposition parties

By contrast, the opposition EKRE, SDE and Center Party did not receive any major donations in the second quarter, with respective funding coming primarily from state and internal party sources, including donations from party leadership and membership dues.

According to ERJK figures, EKRE received €219,143 in total last quarter, including €204,948 in state support, €10,140 in donations, €2,768 in membership dues and €1,283 from party assets.

The party's largest donor was Kert Kingo, a party board member and former minister convicted of fraud, who gave €7,015. An additional €15 in income was also registered in her name from party-owned assets.

The Social Democrats brought in €180,390 in the second quarter, of which €108,501 came from state funding, €64,478 from donations and €7,411 from membership dues.

The party's biggest donor was Tallinn Mayor and SDE deputy chair Jevgeni Ossinovski, who gave €16,905 and also paid €60 in membership dues over three transactions.

The Center Party reported the highest total income of these three parties last quarter, totaling €269,659. This included €192,891 in state support, €66,546 in donations, €9,869 in membership dues and €354 from party-owned assets.

Its largest donor was party chair Mihhail Kõlvart, who contributed €10,000.

According to Kantar Emor, Center polled at 18 percent, EKRE at 14 percent and the SDE 12 percent support in a nationwide survey in June.

At present, EKRE holds 10 seats, the SDE nine seats and the Center Party eight seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

--

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

