X!

Isamaa leader could be required to pay paper nearly €30,000 for hosting show

News
Isamaa general assembly in Tallinn. May 31, 2025.
Isamaa general assembly in Tallinn. May 31, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) has decided that Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu should pay the newspaper Postimees €1,830 per episode for a webcast he hosts online for the publication, on the grounds that it is political advertising.

If the decision came into effect, the sum owed could come to €29,280 for the 16 episodes of the "Varivalitsus" show which have aired so far.

The ERJK finds the show to constitute political advertising and, since no payment as such has been made to Postimees, the committee is treating it as a prohibited donation received from a legal entity, according to the minutes of an ERJK meeting held on May 22.

The ERJK decided that this donation must be returned, using as a basis for its calculations the price of a branded content video produced by Postimees which comes to €1,500 plus VAT, or €1,830 per episode.

The ERJK has not yet made an official ruling on the repayment.

Reinsalu told ERR that he does not intend to pay Postimees in respect of "Varivalitsus," adding that he will challenge the ERJK ruling in court, if he receives it.

The Isamaa leader said he had an agreement with Postimees that the show would run to around mid-June, followed by a decision on whether to continue broadcasting, meaning at least two more episodes could air on top of the 16 which have already been broadcast.

Reinsalu has been hosting the show since February. The Postimees Group's owner is Margus Linnamäe, a major Isamaa donor.

Reinsalu does not receive a separate payment from Postimees for making the show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tallinn mayor, deputy mayors criticize Reform 'games' over kindergarten fees

14:34

State forest center secures deal with VKG for Ida-Viru County bioproducts plant

14:09

Isamaa leader could be required to pay paper nearly €30,000 for hosting show

13:44

Estonia's school students show wide range of AI abilities on eve of tech leap

13:07

Head of FC Flora: Football Association director was acting as a mediator

12:26

Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

11:49

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

11:11

May in stores: dairy prices inching upward

10:40

Ministry would allow use of license plate data only in specific cases

10:12

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo