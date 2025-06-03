Isamaa leader could be required to pay paper nearly €30,000 for hosting show

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) has decided that Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu should pay the newspaper Postimees €1,830 per episode for a webcast he hosts online for the publication, on the grounds that it is political advertising.

If the decision came into effect, the sum owed could come to €29,280 for the 16 episodes of the "Varivalitsus" show which have aired so far.

The ERJK finds the show to constitute political advertising and, since no payment as such has been made to Postimees, the committee is treating it as a prohibited donation received from a legal entity, according to the minutes of an ERJK meeting held on May 22.

The ERJK decided that this donation must be returned, using as a basis for its calculations the price of a branded content video produced by Postimees which comes to €1,500 plus VAT, or €1,830 per episode.

The ERJK has not yet made an official ruling on the repayment.

Reinsalu told ERR that he does not intend to pay Postimees in respect of "Varivalitsus," adding that he will challenge the ERJK ruling in court, if he receives it.

The Isamaa leader said he had an agreement with Postimees that the show would run to around mid-June, followed by a decision on whether to continue broadcasting, meaning at least two more episodes could air on top of the 16 which have already been broadcast.

Reinsalu has been hosting the show since February. The Postimees Group's owner is Margus Linnamäe, a major Isamaa donor.

Reinsalu does not receive a separate payment from Postimees for making the show.

--

