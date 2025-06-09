X!

Aviation museum air show captivates visitors with acrobatics and NATO planes

News
Open gallery
4 photos
News

The skies over the Estonian Aviation Museum (Lennundusmuuseum) near Tartu were filled this weekend with aircraft that aren't seen every day, as aerobatic pilots and fighter jets laid on a show for the public.

One of the most anticipated shows at this year's air show was the Latvian aerobatic team Baltic Bees in their jets, plus Lithuanian aerobatic ace Jurgis Kairys. Museum chief Mati Meos said a lot of visitors had come specifically to see him.

"We get nice weather, and this nice public you know," Kairys told "Aktuaalne kaamera," adding that his repertoire would include maneuvers like the cobra and loops and rolls at a steep angle, and low passes.

Estonian aerobatic pilot Jüri Kaljundi's spirals were another highlight, as was equipment on show from the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) along with NATO planes from the Portuguese Air Force, who currently hold the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission.

Air Force commander Brig. Gen. Toomas Susi said: "Today the Air Force's own transport aircraft M28 flew, and also the F-16s of the Portuguese allies based in Ämari."

Meos said the hope is to bring NATO combat helicopters to next year's event, adding that the future of the aviation museum is primarily linked to military aviation.
"We would be very interested in American fighter jets from the West. And we know that Finland will soon decommission their [F/A-18] Hornets. We could try to find a legal way to bring an aircraft like that to the museum in Estonia," Meos added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Minister: Tartu Prison to house rapists, domestic violence offenders and embezzlers

14:00

Tartu to celebrate Midsummer with Curly Strings concert in Raadi Manor Park

13:31

Teacher who taught three simultaneous classes: This could be the start of change

13:00

Mark Lajal through to round two qualifier at ATP250 tournament in the Netherlands

12:17

Anneli Ott: Alienation between people and state becoming a national symptom of Estonia

11:42

Estonian group routine team just outside European championships medals in Tallinn

10:47

Cyclist Martin Laas takes another stage win in Lithuania

10:09

ERR in Warsaw: Elections reveal waning willingness in Poland to help Ukraine

09:34

Expert: Talk of a major summer offensive by Russia a media bubble

09:09

Center Party takes out €385,000 loan to help with paying fine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

08.06

Train timetables shift as Rail Baltica Ülemiste platform becomes available

06.06

Well-preserved Saaremaa shipwreck could be 19th century British vessel

08.06

Silver treasure of a hundred coins found near Muhu fortress site

08:46

E-scooter safety concerns grow in Estonia amid age and license rule debates

08.06

Anton Aleksejev: Real war easier to cover than training exercises in Estonia

08.06

Reform's coalition partners in Tallinn accuse party of dismantling trust Updated

08.06

Pillars of new bridge in Pärnu covered in paintings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo