Aviation museum air show captivates visitors with acrobatics and NATO planes

The skies over the Estonian Aviation Museum (Lennundusmuuseum) near Tartu were filled this weekend with aircraft that aren't seen every day, as aerobatic pilots and fighter jets laid on a show for the public.

One of the most anticipated shows at this year's air show was the Latvian aerobatic team Baltic Bees in their jets, plus Lithuanian aerobatic ace Jurgis Kairys. Museum chief Mati Meos said a lot of visitors had come specifically to see him.

"We get nice weather, and this nice public you know," Kairys told "Aktuaalne kaamera," adding that his repertoire would include maneuvers like the cobra and loops and rolls at a steep angle, and low passes.

Estonian aerobatic pilot Jüri Kaljundi's spirals were another highlight, as was equipment on show from the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) along with NATO planes from the Portuguese Air Force, who currently hold the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission.

Air Force commander Brig. Gen. Toomas Susi said: "Today the Air Force's own transport aircraft M28 flew, and also the F-16s of the Portuguese allies based in Ämari."

Meos said the hope is to bring NATO combat helicopters to next year's event, adding that the future of the aviation museum is primarily linked to military aviation.

"We would be very interested in American fighter jets from the West. And we know that Finland will soon decommission their [F/A-18] Hornets. We could try to find a legal way to bring an aircraft like that to the museum in Estonia," Meos added.

