Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

Liisa Oviir.
Liisa Oviir. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) on Thursday decided to continue proceedings against Isamaa party chair Urmas Reinsalu over a podcast he hosted on the Postimees website.

"Committee members found that there is reason to continue with the proceedings," ERJK chair Liisa Oviir told ERR on Thursday. "The cooperation agreement provided [by Reinsalu] does not in any way overturn the decision and belief expressed at the committee's previous meeting — that this may constitute a donation from a legal entity."

She explained that Reinsalu had submitted additional information about his show on Postimees in response to the committee's earlier request. The Isamaa leader also sent the committee a written agreement with Postimees Grupp, which confirmed that he is not receiving any payment for hosting the show.

According to Oviir, commission members reviewed the agreement and evaluated it within the context of the Political Parties Act.

As part of the ongoing administrative proceedings, ERJK will now send Reinsalu a formal notification of hearing. This document will outline the committee's arguments and detail how it believes the Political Parties Act may have been violated. Reinsalu will have an opportunity to respond to each of the points raised in the notification, Oviir said.

However, drafting the notification — which must also include an estimate of the monetary value of the alleged prohibited donation — will take some time. Oviir acknowledged that such an assessment falls outside the committee's usual expertise and will require input from specialists in other fields. While the letter is not expected to be completed in the coming weeks, the committee chair hopes to send it out before summer.

"I'm fairly confident we'll send the letter before summer," she said. "But I'm not putting any time pressure on myself or the committee. We want to proceed only once we're absolutely certain that any obligations imposed on the individual are fair and every part of the process is just. As an administrative body, we can't issue a blank check — nor can we overestimate or underestimate. We need to ensure our valuation of a potential prohibited donation is based on the best available knowledge at that time."

When asked how much time Reinsalu would have to respond to the notification, Oviir said it would depend on the length and complexity of the document — typically between two weeks and one month.

"Once we receive and analyze the response, we'll make a decision on whether to issue a precept. This decision would be final from our side and would include whether the amount must be repaid to the donor. It can only be challenged in court. That's standard procedure in administrative proceedings," Oviir added.

A precept can be contested within 30 days of the committee's decision.

Oviir repeatedly emphasized that the ERJK deals exclusively with politicians and political parties and does not, and cannot, interfere in the operations of the media. "The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee does not supervise any media outlet. The media has every right to operate according to its own rules, based on the law and their code of ethics — we do not interfere with that in any way. Our concern is with politicians, and the role they play in governing the country is so important that they are obligated to know the rules that apply to them, including those governing donations."

Urmas Reinsalu, chair of the Isamaa party, has been hosting a new show called "Varivalitsus" ("Shadow Government") on Postimees since mid-February. The outlet is owned by Margus Linnamäe, a major donor to Isamaa.

Reinsalu told ERR in February that he receives no payment for hosting the show. Likewise, Postimees is not compensated for having Reinsalu host the program.

On April 8, ERJK launched proceedings to determine whether the arrangement constitutes a prohibited donation, since legal entities are barred from donating to political parties or politicians.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

