Estonian curling duo win third consecutive Mixed Doubles Superseries title in Canada

Estonian curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill won the Mixed Doubles Superseries final in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Estonians defeated their own coach in the final to win the tournament for a third consecutive year.

Kaldvee and Lill maintained a consistently strong level throughout this year's competition, winning all their sub-group matches by comfortable margins. In the final, Kaldvee and Lill faced Norwegian pair Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, the latter of whom is the Estonians' own coach.

In a tight match, the score was tied ahead of the final end. However, it was the Estonians who prevailed, recording a 10-9 victory, their third in as many years.

Kaldvee said it was an exciting tournament and good preparation for the upcoming World Championships. Lill added that the duo have managed to put themselves in a very good position before the World Championships. "In a very even final that swung both ways, we finished the stronger," Lill said.

"Kristin and Magnus have been among the top teams in the world for many years and are always very tough opponents. On top of that, Magnus, as our coach, knows our weaknesses very well and we are in the same sub-group at the World Championships. A win in the final match before the World Championships is very important for us, emotionally, too."

---

