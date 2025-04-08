X!

Estonian curling duo win third consecutive Mixed Doubles Superseries title in Canada

News
Harri Lill, Marie Kaldvee and their coach Steffen Walstad.
Harri Lill, Marie Kaldvee and their coach Steffen Walstad. Source: Estonian Curling Association
News

Estonian curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill won the Mixed Doubles Superseries final in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Estonians defeated their own coach in the final to win the tournament for a third consecutive year.

Kaldvee and Lill maintained a consistently strong level throughout this year's competition, winning all their sub-group matches by comfortable margins. In the final, Kaldvee and Lill faced Norwegian pair Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, the latter of whom is the Estonians' own coach.

In a tight match, the score was tied ahead of the final end. However, it was the Estonians who prevailed, recording a 10-9 victory, their third in as many years.

Kaldvee said it was an exciting tournament and good preparation for the upcoming World Championships. Lill added that the duo have managed to put themselves in a very good position before the World Championships. "In a very even final that swung both ways, we finished the stronger," Lill said.

"Kristin and Magnus have been among the top teams in the world for many years and are always very tough opponents. On top of that, Magnus, as our coach, knows our weaknesses very well and we are in the same sub-group at the World Championships. A win in the final match before the World Championships is very important for us, emotionally, too."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Main program announced for 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

19:46

Teachers in no rush to support removal of behavior and diligence grading

19:19

Estonian curling duo win third consecutive Mixed Doubles Superseries title in Canada

18:40

Expert: In Trump's tariff war, time is on the EU's side

18:00

New exhibition exploring internet culture opens in Tallinn

17:22

Pevkur in Kyiv: Estonian defense industry has lots to gain from Ukraine cooperation

16:35

Kersti Kaljulaid on new safe sports campaign: We have a tough challenge

15:40

Tallinn reduces number of polling stations at local elections Updated

15:25

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

14:01

Estonian junior figure skating champ first in Bulgaria

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

08:11

Poland's President Andrzej Duda starts state visit to Estonia

07.04

Stock market freefall pushes Estonian pension funds into the red

08:38

Riigikogu to vote on navy's right to use force, including against civilian vessels

12:55

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

09:09

Schools to stop evaluating students' behavior, diligence from September

06.04

Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

07.04

What do gray passport holders and Russian citizens think about voting rights amendment?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo