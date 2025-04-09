X!

Janari Jõesaar's Warsaw Dziki have chance to get ENBL consolation third place

News
Janari Jõesaar (on the ball) in action for Dziki against Newcastler.
Janari Jõesaar (on the ball) in action for Dziki against Newcastler. Source: ENBL
News

Estonian basketball player Janari Jõesaar's strong performance was not enough to prevent his team, Warsaw Dziki, go down 80:67 in its European North Basketball League (ENBL) semifinal clash against Newcastle Eagles (U.K.), though all is not lost as the team will enter the third/fourth place playoff in Bratislava today, Wednesday.

Jõesaar, who plays small forward despite being 1.98m tall, himself had nearly 24 minutes' court time in Thursday's game, contributing 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist during that time.

Newcastle were in command from the opening whistle, extending their lead to 20 points in the second quarter and going into the halftime break with an 11-point cushion.

Dziki rallied in the third quarter, winning that period on its own 19:13 and narrowing the overall gap to just four points, but the comeback fell short as the northeastern English team prevailed.

Jõesaar and Dziki next face in the bronze medal match Inter Bratislava (Slovakia), who similarly mounted an unsuccessful fightback against CSO Voluntari (Romania), and only lost by two points, 105:103.

The match in Bratislava takes place from 5.30 p.m. local time Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Riigikogu adopts amendments to Churches and Congregations Act

18:31

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival

17:55

Official loses job after €2.6 billion wind farm subsidy policy failure

17:38

Gallery: Polish president's Estonia visit ends with Raekoja Plats ceremony

17:00

Almost 200 former Russian citizens granted Estonian citizenship in 2024

16:25

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

15:53

Janari Jõesaar's Warsaw Dziki have chance to get ENBL consolation third place

15:25

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

14:31

Kalev/Cramo snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in Estonia-Latvia league semifinal

14:00

CEO: At least 10 years before Estonia gets nuclear-generated electricity

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

08.04

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

08:04

President Karis approves removal of third-country nationals' voting rights in Estonia

00:57

Polish President in Estonia: We must develop our defense industry Updated

08.04

Steven Blockmans: In Trump's tariff war, time is on the EU's side

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

07.04

Fuel retailers: Oil price drop will reach gas stations in coming days

15:25

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo