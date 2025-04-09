Janari Jõesaar's Warsaw Dziki have chance to get ENBL consolation third place

Estonian basketball player Janari Jõesaar's strong performance was not enough to prevent his team, Warsaw Dziki, go down 80:67 in its European North Basketball League (ENBL) semifinal clash against Newcastle Eagles (U.K.), though all is not lost as the team will enter the third/fourth place playoff in Bratislava today, Wednesday.

Jõesaar, who plays small forward despite being 1.98m tall, himself had nearly 24 minutes' court time in Thursday's game, contributing 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist during that time.

Newcastle were in command from the opening whistle, extending their lead to 20 points in the second quarter and going into the halftime break with an 11-point cushion.

Dziki rallied in the third quarter, winning that period on its own 19:13 and narrowing the overall gap to just four points, but the comeback fell short as the northeastern English team prevailed.

Jõesaar and Dziki next face in the bronze medal match Inter Bratislava (Slovakia), who similarly mounted an unsuccessful fightback against CSO Voluntari (Romania), and only lost by two points, 105:103.

The match in Bratislava takes place from 5.30 p.m. local time Wednesday.

--

