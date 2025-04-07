X!

Tartu Välk crowned Estonian ice hockey champions after ill-tempered series

News
Tartu Välk 494 players celebrating their win.
Tartu Välk 494 players celebrating their win. Source: Julia Sevastjanova
News

Tartu Välk 494 is Estonian ice hockey champion after defeating reigning champions Narva PSK in a controversial series.

Välk won the opening game 4–2 at home, but the series was tied 1–1 when Narva PSK won the second game 5–2.

Two Narva players were suspended after the first game in Tartu. They initially refused to take an official doping test and, along with teammates, hurled Russian-language abuse at the two Estonian Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (EADSE) testers.

Tartu got their revenge in the final game, winning 7–2. The match was marred late on by fighting, with four players receiving 20-minute penalties.

Details of the match, but the 7–2 (1:1, 4:0, 2:1) victory belonged to the team from Tartu.

Latvian player Nikita Zantmans scored a hat trick for the winners. Additional goals came from Miks Lipsbergs, Roberts Potapenko, Dmitri Kuznetsov, and Otar Sakhokia. For Narva, Jegor Nevzorov and Max Välja scored.

Founded in 1994, Välk has now won the Estonian championship 14 times, the latest after a two-year gap.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Rene Kundla, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:33

Estonian women's tennis team start with a win in Billie Jean King Cup

17:57

New gallery for alternative artists opens at Tartu's Aparaaditehas

17:25

Fuel retailers: Oil price drop will reach gas stations in coming days

17:00

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds looking to expand

16:23

Experts on stock market fall: Investors should not do anything

15:36

Health Portal booking updates stuck behind healthcare centers

15:10

What do gray passport holders and Russian citizens in Ida-Viru County think about voting rights amendment?

14:34

Spring's arrival calls for care while gardening, as hedgehogs may be nesting

14:03

Tartu Välk crowned Estonian ice hockey champions after ill-tempered series

12:54

Finance minister: Focus on income growth rather than rising prices

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

06.04

Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

08:16

Foreign Minister: Finland wants to be Europe's negotiator with Russia, US

06.04

New housing development planned next to Tallinn's Arsenal Keskus

04.04

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

12:15

Baltic states denied EU funding for border 'drone wall'

11:45

Major road works to begin in Tallinn this fall

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo