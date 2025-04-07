Tartu Välk crowned Estonian ice hockey champions after ill-tempered series

Tartu Välk 494 is Estonian ice hockey champion after defeating reigning champions Narva PSK in a controversial series.

Välk won the opening game 4–2 at home, but the series was tied 1–1 when Narva PSK won the second game 5–2.

Two Narva players were suspended after the first game in Tartu. They initially refused to take an official doping test and, along with teammates, hurled Russian-language abuse at the two Estonian Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (EADSE) testers.

Tartu got their revenge in the final game, winning 7–2. The match was marred late on by fighting, with four players receiving 20-minute penalties.

Details of the match, but the 7–2 (1:1, 4:0, 2:1) victory belonged to the team from Tartu.

Latvian player Nikita Zantmans scored a hat trick for the winners. Additional goals came from Miks Lipsbergs, Roberts Potapenko, Dmitri Kuznetsov, and Otar Sakhokia. For Narva, Jegor Nevzorov and Max Välja scored.

Founded in 1994, Välk has now won the Estonian championship 14 times, the latest after a two-year gap.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!